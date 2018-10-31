Business Insider is hiring a fellow in London to join our breaking news team

Business Insider is looking for a fellow to work on our news desk in London.

We want someone who loves the speed and chaos of the daily news cycle. This person should be enthusiastic about general business and world news, curious about politics and tech, and psyched about social media.

We are looking for:

Strong reporting and writing skills. Someone who gets it right the first time.

An appreciation for Business Insider, our voice, and what we do well.

A desire to work as part of a global team in a fast-paced startup environment.

A knowledge of social media and SEO.

This position will involve working closely with top editors and journalists across our international team. Responsibilities will include spotting and covering important breaking news stories as they unfold and driving major stories forward.

Apply here if this sounds like your dream job. Please include a link to your LinkedIn account, five recent clips, and an extremely short cover letter.

Please note that this fellowship requires that you work in our London office. Fellowships are paid and run for 6 months. Fellows are encouraged to work full-time (40 hours a week).