Business Insider is hiring a managing editor in London

- Business Insider
Business Insider is hiring a managing editor to run the Business Insider newsroom in London.
The managing editor is a crucial person in our newsroom who can help us find great people, works closely with our editors, reporters, and video producers, and serves as a bridge between technology, sales, and business folks to make us much better at what we do.
We’re looking for someone who is an excellent communicator, is organized, and has endless enthusiasm for digital journalism.
This is not a content editorial job, but having a sense of great content is a huge plus.
Some responsibilities will include:
- Ensuring a pipeline of great candidates
- Running our fellowship program
- Onboarding new hires and helping to familiarize them with Business Insider
- Setting up skill-building seminars and series across the newsroom
- Managing freelance contracts
- Communicating data, policies, and changes to editorial staff
- Leading our editorial team on new initiatives
- Acting as a liaison between the London office and New York City headquarters
The ideal candidate will have:
- A bachelors degree in a related field (journalism degree is not required but is a plus)
- Impeccable communication skills
- At least 5 years of professional experience
Please APPLY HEREwith your cover letter and CV. In the cover letter, let us know why this role at Business Insider excites you.