Business Insider is hiring a markets editor for its London newsroom

Business Insider is looking for a full-time editor to lead the markets team in London.

This editor will manage a team of reporters and run the London desk for our Markets Insider site, a global real-time markets data destination.

We are looking for an experienced editor and global markets junkie who has impeccable attention to detail, a digital-first mindset, and the ability to bring out the best in people. The ability to write a great headline is a must.

The ideal candidate has:

A background in journalism and proven experience working on a fast-moving markets desk or business publication

Impeccable writing and editing skills

Experience managing staff and/or freelance writers

A self-starter attitude and strong organisational skills

The ability to juggle multiple stories while balancing accuracy and speed

A love of Business Insider and what we do

A desire to work as part of a global team in a fast-paced environment

Knowledge of SEO and social media best practices

If this sounds like your dream job, we want to hear from you! Apply here with a CV and short cover letter explaining why you are the perfect fit for this role.