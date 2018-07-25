Business Insider is hiring a paid tech intern in NYC

source Insider Inc.

Business Insider is looking for a paid tech intern for its New York office.

Our tech section covers everything from the hottest startups to big tech personalities to the latest smartphone launches. We need someone who is as enthusiastic about social media as they are about staying on top of the latest product launches and what people in the tech scene are buzzing about.

We want someone who is curious about how certain companies and gadgets dominate our lives while others crumble into dust.

We’re looking for the following:

Excellent writing skills

Someone who is psyched to work with text, photos, video, graphics, and audio – often all in the same story

A basic knowledge of the tech industry. An interest in tech product reviews is a plus

Someone with good time-management skills who thrives in the fast-paced environment of a newsroom

As an intern at Business Insider, there’s no getting coffee, filing, or making copies

Our interns are an integral part of our team. Many of our current writers and editors started as interns.

BI interns spend their time doing meaningful work: researching, writing, producing, and promoting features and stories – even breaking news if the timing’s right.

This internship is based in our New York headquarters and runs for six months. Interns are expected to work 40 hours a week.

APPLY HERE with a resume and cover letter if this sounds like your dream internship, and specify why you’re interested in working on tech.