Business Insider is hiring a US news reporter in London

Business Insider is hiring an experienced US news reporter for our London office.

We run a 24-hour news site and London is a crucial part of that operation.

The ideal candidate is a sharp, fast, and independent writer who can quickly identify the biggest story of the day, starting every morning with a bang.

Your articles will be read by millions of people, and will often be the top post on the website.

The role will be varied, fast-paced, and at times a little chaotic. One minute you could be putting the latest presidential tweet-storm into context and the next writing a curtain-raiser for mid-term elections or chasing down the real story behind the latest White House announcement.

This would position would be perfect for someone with either:

experience in a major domestic US newsroom

experience covering the US for an international publication

We want an expert reporter with at least 3-4 years of experience in online media. Great judgment, speed, and excellent headline-writing are the most important skills.

As well as being in the thick of the daily news cycle, the role will include space to pursue exclusives and longer-form reporting. This is a collaborative role, working with our global news team in London as well as editors across Business Insider and its sister site INSIDER.

Business Insider has a strong commitment to accuracy and objectivity, which you would be expected to embody in everything you write.

APPLY HERE if this sounds like your dream job. Please include a link to your LinkedIn account, five recent clips, and a cover letter of fewer than 300 words.

Please note this is a full-time position based in our London office and requires UK or EU work authorization. Business Insider offers competitive compensation packages complete with benefits.