APPLY NOW: Business Insider is hiring a video assignment editor for Business Insider Today

caption Editor-at-large Sara Silverstein hosts “Business Insider Today”. source Business Insider Today

The most popular news show on Facebook, Business Insider Today, is looking for an extremely organized journalist who is up to the challenge of helping a team grow, pursue ambitious storytelling, and succeed in a very competitive space.

The assignment editor will play an integral role in getting the episode of Business Insider Today out every day, and improving the quality and storytelling in scripts.

Responsibilities include:

Managing the assignment process and workload for a team of roughly two dozen producers and shooters, including supporting pre-production for both field shoots and studio segments.

Working with senior producers and managers to plan regular coverage and special projects, including coming up with coverage ideas and giving constructive feedback on pitches.

Taking charge of planning for anticipated future news events and pegs for segments and episodes.

Mentoring producers and helping them grow as journalists and storytellers.

Candidates should have:

At least 5 years experience working in journalism, part of that time as an assignment editor or similar role.

Excellent interpersonal skills and the ability to smoothly coordinate people across different teams.

Flexibility and organizational skills to work simultaneously on tight deadlines and longer term project.

If this sounds like your dream job, APPLY HERE with a resume and cover letter telling us why you our assignment editor.

Insider Inc. offers competitive compensation packages complete with benefits. This is a full-time position based in our NYC office.