Business Insider is hiring an associate lifestyle editor in London

We are looking for a confident, experienced, and enthusiastic writer and editor to join our lifestyle team in London.
The right candidate should be able to quickly and confidently write accurate news stories as well as conduct interviews and compose more in-depth features.
They should also be comfortable with editing and adding value to both short and long-form pieces of writing on a daily basis.
This person will:
- Pitch, develop, and report on stories about travel, food, health, fitness, relationships, property, and general lifestyle news.
- Work on both our Insider and Business Insider brands.
- Assist the Senior Editor in coordinating coverage across the desk, both in London and globally.
- Develop relationships within relevant industries.
- Assist with managing and editing three full-time staff, deputising in the absence of the Senior Editor.
The best candidates will show the following:
- Strong writing samples as a lifestyle reporter, showing a mix of news and feature writing skills.
- Experience editing.
- Experience managing a team.
- A love of Business Insider and what we do.
- A desire to work as part of a team in a fast-paced environment.
A journalism background, Photoshop skills, and a solid grasp of SEO are a plus.
Apply here with a CV and cover letter explaining why you are the perfect fit for this role. Please also include a link to your LinkedIn profile and at least 5 writing samples.
This full-time position is immediate and is based out of our London office. Business Insider offers competitive compensation packages complete with benefits.