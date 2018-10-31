Business Insider is hiring an associate news editor in London

Business Insider is hiring an associate news editor to join our London office.

We run a 24-hour news site and London is a crucial part of that operation.

This role will be varied and fast-paced and require you to coordinate with Business Insider’s global news team on daily coverage as well as breaking stories. The associate editor should have an endless appetite for news, impeccable attention to detail, a digital-first mindset, and the ability to bring out the best in people.

As an associate editor, you will brainstorm and pitch great story ideas to our team of London-based news reporters. You will edit posts for spelling and grammar, structure, flow, style, and factual accuracy. The ability to write a superb headline is a must.

Reporting to the London-based News Editor, you will work on posts across Business Insider, and our sister site, INSIDER. On an average day, you could expect to cover anything from hurricanes to foreign affairs to celebrity news. You should be comfortable working on a variety of story formats, including reported stories, slideshows, quick news hits, and longer features. This position will also involve curating the homepage for both Business Insider and INSIDER and some reporting.

The ideal candidate has:

3-5 years of experience

substantial fact-checking experience

strong copy editing skills

a keen eye for the structure and flow of a story

the ability to get article drafts into publishable form quickly and efficiently

This position would suit somebody who is already a news editor, or who is an ambitious and experienced reporter ready to take the next step.

Photo editing, social media, and SEO skills are a huge plus.

APPLY HERE if this sounds like your dream job. Please include a link to your LinkedIn account, five recent clips, and a cover letter of fewer than 300 words.

Please note this is a full-time position based in our London office and requires UK or EU work authorisation. Business Insider offers competitive compensation packages complete with benefits.