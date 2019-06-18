APPLY NOW: Business Insider is hiring an associate video producer

Business Insider, the world’s most popular business news website, is looking for a multimedia journalist who can shoot and edit, working in a team or solo when necessary.

This person would contribute to our daily show, Business Insider Today, and also work on special projects for Business Insider Prime, the company’s top level subscription content.

Projects will range from in-studio interviews, to field shoots with talent, and coverage of Business Insider’s Ignition event series. This position will often involve working on projects that delve deep into the areas of finance, markets, entrepreneurship and other business coverage. Business experience is a plus. Alternatively, the applicant should be ready to do what it takes to become familiar and comfortable with these coverage areas.

Shooting skills must be top notch. You must be able to capture high quality footage (stable, in-focus, well-lit), and edit short and longer form videos, working alone and with crews or freelancers when needed.

As an editor, you will be responsible for editing journalistic video packages, educational content, longer-form interviews, and sizzle reels.

Candidates should have:

Extensive experience with Adobe Premiere, After Effects, and Photoshop

The ability to work quickly and collaboratively with a fast-paced team

Experience with basic lighting (three-point set up)

Experience using audio and digital video equipment including Canon and Sony cameras

A passion for video storytelling and producing the kind of work that captures the attention of viewers while delivering on KPIs

If this sounds like your dream job, APPLY HERE with a resume and cover letter telling us why you should be our associate producer.

Insider Inc. offers competitive compensation packages complete with benefits. This is a full-time position based in our NYC office.