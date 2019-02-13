Business Insider is hiring a global content translation fellow in London

source DON EMMERT/AFP/Getty Images

Business Insider is looking for a paid fellow to join its global translation team in London. We’re looking for a news junkie with language skills to help find stories from our foreign language and global partner sites and translate them into English. We are ideally looking for a native English speaker with strong skills in German. Other languages are a bonus. This role will involve liaising with newsroom editors and working independently to identify the best content from international sites to translate for a global audience. This fellow will also highlight the best English-language content to our global editions and partners to help get our stories in front of a larger, international audience. This fellowship is based in our London office, and will last six months from the start date. The ideal candidate:

Speaks and reads German proficiently, and has a native understanding of English syntax and grammar quirks

Is a self-starter and able to work quickly and independently

Has excellent research and copy editing skills

Has a good instinct and news judgement for what Business Insider and INSIDER readers find interesting

Is extremely organised and an exceptional communicator

Has UK work authorisation

Knowledge of other European languages would be an advantage, as would a background in journalism. If this sounds like your ideal job, we would love to hear from you! APPLY HERE with a CV and cover letter explaining why you are the perfect fit for this role. Please also include a link to your LinkedIn profile.