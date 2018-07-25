How TGI Fridays helped your parents’ generation get it on. Introducing a new podcast from Business Insider.

source Wikimedia Commons

Did you know that TGI Fridays used to be THE hot spot in Manhattan for young 20-somethings? In the 1960s, it was the cool place to go out and meet other singles, kind of like the retail industry’s version of Tinder.

"Household Name" features surprising stories about the world's biggest brands.

“Household Name” features surprising stories about the world’s biggest brands. We’ve traveled the nation to find you the last standing Blockbuster, the inventor of the Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte, and much more.

You’ve heard of TGI Fridays.

Did you know it might have helped your parents get frisky?

Yup. (Sorry!)

caption Alan Stillman, the founder of TGI Fridays, outside the original location in Manhattan. source Courtesy of Alan Stillman

We visit the last remaining Blockbuster Videos in Alaska. We speak to the Starbucks employee who invented the Pumpkin Spice Latte. And we learn how Donald and Ivana Trump once saved Pizza Hut’s stuffed-crust pizza.

The show’s host and mastermind is Dan Bobkoff, Business Insider’s executive producer. He thinks it’s interesting shoppers seem to love and religiously use all these brands they really know little about.

“They’re where we work, and shop, where we make things. They’re where many difficult and important moments happen in our lives. Really, most of your life is navigated through brands,” Bobkoff says.

“So on this show, we’ll find the surprising tales behind America’s biggest companies, and how they changed our lives.”

