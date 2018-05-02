Business Insider is looking for a business reporter to join our technology news desk

caption You will probably also have to write stories about robots. source Orion Pictures

We are looking for a great business reporter to join our tech news desk in London.

We want someone who can see the bigger picture, who can find the biggest stories about the world’s biggest tech companies, including Google, Facebook, Apple, Uber, and Amazon.

We are *not* necessarily looking for traditional “tech reporters!” We are more interested in your reporting, writing, and storytelling skills than the depth of your knowledge about stuff like Android’s fragmentation issue. We think the people, the culture, and the companies are more interesting than the technical specs of the products they make.

This beat would be perfect for someone who wants to publish stories like these:

If you love to break news and drive major stories forward, then this could be your dream job.

This person will:

Pitch, develop, and report inside stories about companies, their culture, and their executive leadership.

Rapidly evaluate and succinctly explain the importance of fast-breaking company news, including product news, executive news, and leaks.

Develop strong sources within the companies and communities.

Coordinate with Business Insider’s global team on pre-planned event coverage, including product launches and earnings reports.

We will consider candidates at various experience levels, and previous coverage of the tech industry is not a strict requirement. The best candidates will show the following:

Great clips as a business reporter, including a mix of breaking news and analysis.

Strong reporting and writing skills.

An appreciation for Business Insider and what we do well.

A desire to work as part of a team in a fast-paced startup environment.

Apply HERE if interested. Please include your CV and a brief cover letter telling us why you are perfect for this role.

The position is full-time in our London office. Business Insider offers competitive compensation packages complete with benefits.