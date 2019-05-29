Business leaders required to drive Vietnam’s industrial, digital and technology boom in 2019: Michael Page

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM – Media OutReach – 29 May 2019 – Michael Page, a global leading recruitment consultancy firm released its Michael Page Vietnam Employment Outlook 2019 highlighting a significant upward trend in hiring within the Ecommerce, digital, technology and Fintech spaces.

Tamara Boonstra, Director at Michael Page Vietnam comments, “Vietnam’s industrial, digital and technology sectors are booming. System app developers, Chief Technology Officers as well as Big Data engineers are especially in demand as companies look to grow their digital capabilities. Vietnamese professionals in Digital & Technology, Ecommerce and Fintech are not always observed to have the right capabilities yet but companies are willing to invest in grooming local talent. It is encouraging to see these efforts in nurturing a home-grown Vietnamese workforce.”





Vietnamese talent in digital and technology are limited with strong competition from companies seeking for similar top professionals. The report indicates a 20% increase in the number of Digital and Ecommerce jobs posted in Vietnam in the last 12 months. Successful job movers can expect a premium 20 to 25% salary hike.





Tamara observes, “In order to fill these open roles, some companies have expanded their candidate search to South East Asia, China, the US and Europe or attracting experienced Vietnamese professionals living abroad who are looking to return home. Companies seek talent with a strong business acumen, skilled in stakeholder management who can push back and are fluent in English, Vietnamese returnees often have the global mindset and experience to fulfill these requirements.”







Manufacturing remains a huge industry as more factories move into Vietnam. This large amount of FDI entering the country is driving the demand for quality talent even further. Demands to increase productivity has resulted in the need for automation within these new premises. Therefore professionals skilled in manufacturing management as well as quality and process improvement will see increased opportunities.





“Vietnam’s employers need to be aware that start-ups are quickly becoming a popular employer option due to their attractive culture and engaging environment. To be an employer of choice, companies in Vietnam need to offer industry-standard salaries and benefits. Apart from monetary benefits, companies need to show professionals the long-term career progression opportunities available,” Tamara advises.



