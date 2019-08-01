Busta Rhymes was reportedly escorted off a first class British Airways flight after an alleged ‘verbal altercation’ with another passenger over luggage space

caption Busta Rhymes. source Bryan Bedder/Stringer/Getty Images

Busta Rhymes was reportedly involved in an argument about overhead storage space on board a British Airways flight from New York to London, according to the Daily Mail.

The American rapper reportedly boarded the plane with five bags, but grew angry when he realized a fellow passenger had used the space above his first class seat.

A fellow passenger told INSIDER the incident resulted in a delayed take-off, and some passengers missed their connecting flights.

Police have confirmed that they were called to London Heathrow Airport to escort a passenger – reportedly Rhymes – from the plane after landing as a result of the “alleged verbal altercation.”

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

Busta Rhymes was allegedly escorted off a flight following an argument with a fellow passenger about overhead storage space, according to a report from the Daily Mail.

The US rapper, whose real name is Trevor Tahiem Smith Jr, was traveling first class on board the British Airways overnight flight from New York to London on Tuesday, July 30, various reports claim.

Rhymes, 47, was one of the final passengers to board the flight, and was reportedly travelling with five carry-on bags. When he arrived at his designated seat, he was disgruntled to find not enough space in the overhead storage area, the Daily Mail reported.

According to the Daily Mail, the musician then became angry and demanded: “Who’s got all their stuff in my locker?”

Witnesses told the publication he was “agitated, aggressive, and rude,” shouting at fellow passengers.

A British woman in her 20s is believed to have received the brunt of the alleged abuse.

According to an unnamed passenger who spoke to the Daily Mail, Rhymes was “ranting and raving” at her, demanding to know why she’d used his locker and ordering her to move her things.

When the woman started to cry, her husband reportedly intervened and attempted to diffuse the situation.

“[The husband] said that he was upsetting her when she was clearly happy to move her things,” a fellow passenger told the Mail.

To this, Rhymes is reported to have said: “Let’s go homeboy.”

Read more: An American woman was dragged off a Korean Air flight after she commandeered a business class seat and went on an incoherent rant

Passengers further back on the plane were apparently not told what was going on, but a traveler who wished to remain anonymous told INSIDER that they were delayed by around half an hour, and that a lot of passengers were “very frustrated.”

When the plane landed in London, Rhymes was reportedly met by police officers following a passenger request.

A Met Police spokesperson told INSIDER officers “were requested by the airline of an inbound plane to Heathrow Airport from the US to attend following an alleged verbal altercation involving several passengers.

“They boarded the plane once it had landed at approximately 06:52hrs on Tuesday 30 July and spoke to the parties involved,” the spokesperson said. “There were no reported injuries, and no offences disclosed. The passengers concerned then proceeded with their journeys.”

However, one traveler on board the flight claims he missed his connecting flight due to the incident.

“We were on that flight and missed our connection to Mykonos due to the delay caused by @BustaRhymes,” Phil Rosen wrote on Twitter.

“We lost one full day of our vacation. Just not right.”

“Our cabin crew and captain reassured all the customers involved,” a British Airways spokesperson said in a statement to INSIDER. “All those in the cabin were given the option of moving away, and the flight did not depart until everyone confirmed that they were happy to continue.​”

Judging by his Instagram, Rhymes is now in Mykonos, Greece.

A representative for Busta Rhymes did not immediately replied to INSIDER’s request for comment.