Busting the millennial myth: How 38 million ‘Transformists’ are reshaping how we work, live, and spend

Today, Insider Inc., in partnership with Digitas, revealed the results of a survey that debunks the idea that millennials are the driving force of disruption in our culture today.

Busting the millennial myth: 38 million Transformists are reshaping how we work, live and spend

New research from Insider Inc. and Digitas reveals cross-generational cohort of change-makers

New York – May 3, 2018 – Today’s most powerful influencers are not Millennials, according to a survey by Insider Inc. and Digitas of more than 1,600 U.S. adults ages 18 to 54. Defying demographics, they cut across ages and backgrounds-and are united by a proactive, ambitious, change-for-the-better mindset.

Called Transformists, these consumers are digitally-savvy, adept at using technology to navigate and succeed in the world around them. Curious and connected, they gather information from many sources-and use that information to shape their decision-making.

Transformists live by their values and are driven by high expectations-both for themselves and for the people and brands around them. Brands that understand and speak to these Transformers can benefit strongly from their loyalty-and turn them into their most powerful advocates.

Defying demographic labels

There are 38 million Transformists in the US, representing 24% of the age 18 – 54 population.

2/3 of Transformists are Millennials – but only 1/3 of all Millennials are Transformists.

22% of Transformists are African American, 47% have a college degree or higher, and 62% work full time.

Ambitious action-takers

Transformists are 2x more likely than the general population to act on the content they consume – sharing it, factoring it into their decision making, and applying it to their everyday life.

Information seekers and eager learners

Transformists gather information from 2x more sources than their general-population peers.

On a weekly basis, 85% of Transformists seek information on local news, entertainment, current events, national news, and food and cooking. 65% seek business/finance content (1.6x times more likely than the general population to seek this information).

They are 62% more likely to get information from mobile apps, and 33% more likely to get information from social media.

Actively engaged on social media

72% use Instagram (vs. 44% of their general population peers)

45% like something daily from a news outlet, and 39% share news stories

39% share brand posts daily and 37% comment on brand posts

59% post online reviews

Curious and open to taking risks

97% say they like trying new and different experiences, vs 81% of the general population 87% say they like to get off the beaten path when they travel 86% say they are adventurous eaters 77% say they like to learn new languages

81% they like taking risks in life, vs 60% of the general population

67% self-identify as “adrenaline junkies”

Seeking to get ahead and do better

85% see their career as one of the most important things in their life

60% strongly agree “I am always striving to advance my career,” vs 29% of the general population

48% strongly agree a professional goal is “to own my own business,” vs 24% of the general population

Demanding of brands as well as themselves

95% expect companies to conduct business in an ethical manner

61% are more likely to buy a product if part of proceeds go to a cause they care about

54% say they’ll pay more if a product is made by a company they trust

90% stick with a brand once they find one they like

What does this mean for marketers? Here are 5 tips to find – and win – Transformists’ loyalty.

Look beyond Millennials. For too long, marketers have been fishing in the same Millennial hot spots – but the swath of Transformists goes well past age 30. Marketers should also speak to Transformist consumers in their 30s, 40s and 50s who share the same go-getter mindset as their younger peers. Don’t hide your values. Transformists don’t want or need everything to be politicized – but they value knowing what a brand stands for, what its purpose is, and how it’s working to affect change. Brands should speak authentically and openly about their mission and how they are trying to make a difference beyond their organization. Get newsy. Transformists are unabashed information-seekers. Brands should choose media platforms for advertising and content that Transformists gravitate towards, and consider engaging them with information that acts as a learning experience and satisfies their curiosity, rather than relying on marketing platitudes. Appeal to their ambition and adventure. Transformists are self-avowed adventure seekers and go-getters. Brands should find ways for Transformists to seek out new experiences that drive personal growth. Encourage word of mouth. Transformists are well-versed in issues and products, and well-connected in their communities. Brands can gain their loyalty by encouraging feedback and providing a platform to share informed and respected opinions.

“In the digital era, sorting people by age misses the boat entirely. Many of the more ambitious ones who grew up in the digital age share in common distinct likes, dislikes and ways of behaving that cross generational lines. The key is to understand that this group – transformists – are uniquely savvy and demanding when it comes to seeking information and acting on it.” – Jenifer Berman, SVP of Marketing at Insider Inc.

“Transformists live by their values and are driven by high expectations-both for themselves and for the people and brands around them. Brands that understand and connect with these Transformists can benefit from their loyalty-and turn them into powerful advocates.” – Jonathan Tatlow, EVP, Head of Strategy, Digitas