The CEO behind Bustle and the new Gawker is reportedly making a bid on the remaining Gizmodo Media blogs

Bryan Goldberg, founder and CEO of Bustle Digital Group, has made an offer on the remaining Gizmodo Media Group blogs, according to the New York Post.

Goldberg bought Gawker.com in July for $1.35 million. While the plan was to relaunch this month, the company faced backlash after its two reporters abruptly quit last week.

Gizmodo Media Group, which includes blogs like Jezebel and Deadspin, is up for sale by Univision, which bought the assets for $135 million in 2016.

A Gizmodo Media Group reunion could soon be in order.

Bryan Goldberg, founder and CEO of Bustle Digital Group, is looking to buy up the remaining the blogs of the former Gawker Media empire, according to the New York Post.

Last week, Goldberg’s company Bustle Digital Group sent an offer between $30 million and $40 million to Morgan Stanley, the bank working with Gizmodo’s parent company Univision, according to the report. Gizmodo Media Group includes its namesake tech blog, the feminist blog Jezebel, and the sports site Deadspin.

Goldberg acquired the URL and archives of Gawker.com back in July for $1.35 million during a bankruptcy auction. He also acquired rights to the defunct tech blog Valleywag, Business Insider’s Lauren Johnson reported in September.

Gawker.com had been dormant since 2015 after Gawker Media was sued into bankruptcy from a longrunning lawsuit brought by Hulk Hogan and bankrolled by Silicon Valley investor Peter Thiel. Univision bought Gawker Media for $135 million in 2016 and began selling off Gawker Media’s assets this summer.

Univision announced in July that would attempt to sell Gizmodo Media Group along with the satirical news site The Onion. The Spanish-language media conglomerate originally wanted between $100 to $120 million, according to the Post, but by December had reportedly lowered the price to $80 million.

There’s no word yet on whether Goldberg’s bid has been accepted.

Regardless, the media CEO faces an uphill battle. Though Gawker.com started out the year with a new editorial team, its two full-time reporters quit the project on January 23 in protest of its newly hired editorial director Carson Griffith, who the pair claimed made offensive remarks.