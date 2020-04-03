Bustle Digital Group lays off about 25 people, including the entire staff of The Outline

source Samantha Lee/Business Insider

The digital-media company Bustle Digital Group is making staffing cuts and salary reductions related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sources said about 25 staffers were cut and that those making over $70,000 at the company would receive tiered salary reductions.

The culture publication The Outline appeared to be hit the hardest, with BDG laying off all of its staffers and shuttering it.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The digital-media company Bustle Digital Group is cutting about 25 employees and making salary reductions amid grim economic projections related to the coronavirus pandemic, according to company sources and a BDG representative.

Multiple sources told Business Insider there would be salary reductions affecting all employees earning over $70,000, who will receive a temporary 18% salary reduction. Executives are said to be taking a 30% reduction. CEO Bryan Goldberg will reduce his salary by 85%.

A company spokesperson said in a statement, “The unprecedented impact of COVID-19 has forced us to make some tough business decisions. Most staff will be taking temporary tiered salary reductions and unfortunately, we have eliminated two dozen positions across the company.”

In October, BDG said it employed 315 people.

The entire staff of The Outline has been cut

The news began to trickle in Friday morning as staffers at The Outline, a publication created by Joshua Topolsky, tweeted about their layoffs.

The Outline’s Leah Finnegan was the first to write about the news in a tweet, which apparently served as a first notification for some laid-off employees. In total, five full-time employees were laid off at The Outline, and one staffer at the BDG science publication Inverse was laid off Thursday.

farewell @outline. we have all been laid off. — Leah Finnegan (@leahfinnegan) April 3, 2020

apparently i am out of a job. let me know if you have one for me https://t.co/lT5u2TNBVo — Shuja Haider (@shujaxhaider) April 3, 2020

The state of the publication itself appears to be in limbo.

“We are halting operations of The Outline going forward. We will continue to host the publication and the archives, and Josh Topolsky will be exploring alternative paths forward for the publication’s future,” a company spokesperson said in a statement.

One source said there were discussions about buying back The Outline brand from the company to restart it with a subscription model but that those conversations were in their infancy.

A history of cuts and a grim outlook

The news came after numerous media companies announced cost-cutting measures as advertisers hit pause on major campaigns and began avoiding association with coronavirus news. In the past month, the digital-media companies BuzzFeed and Vice announced salary reductions to avoid layoffs.

BDG has taken a more accelerated approach. The method isn’t one that’s unfamiliar to BDG, which has created headlines for a series of layoffs that it has instituted in the past year. In November, it cut at least 14 staffers after conducting a series of staggered layoffs affecting at least 17 staffers, Business Insider first reported.