These personal care products let you shower, shampoo, condition, and shave without using any water — I tried them and they’re great for the gym

caption Busy Beauty’s entire line of personal-care products don’t require water — which is especially helpful for the morning rush. source Busy Beauty

Getting ready for the day doesn’t have to consume your entire morning. With some help from Busy Beauty, you could move from your bedroom to the real world in all of five minutes.

All the products are meant to be used when time is short and a shower is impossible – as in, no water needed.

The line-up includes dry shampoo, dry conditioner, cleansing body wipes, and shave gel all between $10 and $12, so you’re well-prepared to get ready on the go.

Your busy routine and beauty regimen don’t always mix. But the world doesn’t need to know.

Even if your morning coffee gets in the way of your a.m. shower, or your workout class leaves no time for a thorough shampoo and conditioning cycle, you can still greet the world looking like a real person.

Busy Beauty is made for busy women by busy women, and this startup aims to help you get ready in just five minutes. And if anyone can give me the gift of time, I’m all in.

It offers four crucial products that help you freshen up no matter where you are or when you need it. These products don’t take a ton of time to use and also don’t require any water, which means you can get ready quite literally on the go. As it stands, you can grab a shave gel, dry shampoo, dry conditioner, and body wipes, all of which are freshly scented and conveniently sized to fit neatly inside your purse or gym bag.

I’m a huge fan of both the dry shampoo and the dry conditioner (which tends to be a bit harder to find). While other dry shampoos I’ve used tend to leave a residue that looks an awful lot like dandruff, the Busy Beauty variety doesn’t have this unfortunate side effect. Thanks to its absorbent formula made of natural plant-based starches, it adds a bit of lift and shine to your hair while removing oil, grease, and sweat. Just spray it onto your roots and give your scalp a good massage.

I follow up with the surprisingly lightweight showerless conditioner, which has avocado and olive oils to moisturize your hair. Don’t think of this as a leave-in conditioner – you won’t be coating your hair with a gel or a lotion-like substance. Instead, this spray-on conditioner helps to detangle and defrizz your hair which is particularly useful after a workout or rain shower.

Busy Beauty’s showerless wipes are also a must-have in your bag. Effectively an elevated baby wipe, these pearl knit cotton cloths are pre-moistened with peppermint oil and citrus for a fresh, clean scent. They can be used on both the face and body – don’t worry, they’re all large enough that you won’t feel like you’re constantly reusing the same part of the wipe to cleanse. The added aloe also goes a long way in hydrating and maintaining moisture.

And as for the waterless shave gel, I’ve found this product useful before date nights when a shower just isn’t in the cards. Rather than resigning yourself to dry shaving, all you need to do is apply the gel to your skin, shave as you would in the shower, and then rub it in for a post-shave moisturizer. If you’ve got sensitive skin, this gel is great because it contains no parabens or alcohol and is completely vegan.

The products range from $10 to $12 so they’re definitely reasonable for on-the-go personal care. I’ve gotten serious convenience out of these products, making them well worth my money.