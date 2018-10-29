One student dead after shooting at North Carolina high school, one in custody

source Screenshot via Channel 4 WYFF

Police say a student has died after being shot Monday morning at a high school in Matthews, North Carolina.

Another Butler High School student was taken into custody.

The Matthews Police Department wrote on Facebook that there is no further safety threat.

The lockdown was lifted and classes will resume for the day at Butler High School, just over 12 miles from downtown Charlotte.

Police said a student has died after being shot Monday morning at a high school near Charlotte, North Carolina and another student was taken into custody.

The Matthews Police Department wrote on Facebook Monday morning that officers had responded to a shooting at Butler High School, which the agency said it was “believed to be an isolated incident” with no further safety threat.

The statement also said a student was taken to the hospital. In a press conference later that morning, officials announced the student had died in the hospital and that another was being questioned.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools later posted on Facebook that the lockdown had been lifted and classes would resume for the rest of the day. The post also said “no immediate danger exists and an investigation continues” into the shooting.

Photos posted on Twitter Monday morning showed a heavy police presence and crowds of onlookers as they responded to the shooting:

BREAKING: Heavy police presence on the campus of Butler High School in Matthews after shooting. Shooter is in custody, victim is at the hospital for treatment. Dozens of worried parents are also on scene. pic.twitter.com/pznG1KXX77 — Ruby Durham WCNC (@RubyElizDurham) October 29, 2018

NBC Charlotte also shared an image of text messages a student reportedly sent from inside the school:

BUTLER HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING: Text messages from a student inside Butler High. Police confirm a student shot another student at Butler High School. The school is on lockdown. https://t.co/9B9VYxRdYo pic.twitter.com/Ko5XQTxGwj — NBC Charlotte (@wcnc) October 29, 2018

This story is developing. Check back for updates.