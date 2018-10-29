Butler High School students describe the scene of the school shooting: ‘We’re running for our lives’

caption A screenshot from an Instagram story from the school. source julian_mixed_boii/Instagram

Police say a student has died after being shot Monday morning at a high school in Matthews, North Carolina.

Another Butler High School student was taken into custody.

Messages sent by students depict the harrowing scene.

“Mom oh God somebody in here with a gun. We all running for our lives,” one student wrote in a text to their mother.

The Matthews Police Dept. wrote on Facebook that there was no further safety threat.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Clayton Wilcox told Charlotte’s WSOC-TV that the student fired the gun out of anger at another student.

“We’re incredibly sad, and we’re sorry for this family,” Wilcox said. “But we’re also sorry for the young person who thought the only way to solve this problem was with a gun.”

Students who were at school at the time of the shooting described the scene.

BUTLER HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING: Text messages from a student inside Butler High. Police confirm a student shot another student at Butler High School. The school is on lockdown. https://t.co/9B9VYxRdYo pic.twitter.com/Ko5XQTxGwj — NBC Charlotte (@wcnc) October 29, 2018

Another student described the fight that reportedly led to the shooting.

“We hear the bell ring and I see two kids are wrestling,” Lane McNary told NBC Charlotte. “I’m right there, I hear pop, pop, pop, and everyone’s running, people are trampling over each other.”

McNary left school at 9:45 a.m., the news outlet said. “It was right there in front of me” he said of the shooting.

One student captured the chaos of the morning on Instagram.

Off camera in the video, someone can be heard shouting: “Oh he’s got a gun.”

The video was taken “moments before the shooting,” according to NBC Charlotte.

The same student posted it to their Instagram story as well.

The school was placed on lockdown at 8:00 a.m. The lockdown was lifted at 9:30 a.m. and families were able to pick up students from Butler High School. It was reported that school would still be in session for the remainder of the day.

One mom told NBC Charlotte that after she picked up her daughter from school she would “absolutely not” send her back because she was “terrified.”

The authorities have not yet identified the victim or suspect.

