Buy and Sell Malaysia Property Easily with First Cross-Border One-Stop Property Solution Ohmyhome

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – July 4, 2019 – Selling your Malaysia property is now as simple as handing the keys over to Ohmyhome in Singapore or self-listing the property online. Today, Ohmyhome announced that it has officially launched into Greater Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Expansion into other parts of the country, including Johor, are planned in the pipeline. By bringing its end-to-end service offerings to Malaysia, the PropTech company serves not only Malaysia property transactions, but also Malaysia-Singapore cross-border property deals. This establishes Ohmyhome as the first cross-border one-stop property solution as well as demonstrates their continued commitment to making housing transactions simple, fast and affordable. Boasting a unique ‘best of both worlds’ hybrid service model of DIY platform and agent service, Ohmyhome helps buyers and sellers here in Singapore to simplify their Malaysia property transactions.

With some of the pain points in overseas property transactions commonly experienced by customers, such as lack of access to experienced sales professionals and potential buyers and sellers, Ohmyhome solves this with its seamless online-to-offline model, leveraging on its leading technological capabilities and its on-ground teams of professional agents.

Race Wong, COO and co-founder of Ohmyhome said, “We come across many home owners in Singapore who want to sell and buy properties in Malaysia, but don’t know where to begin, who to turn to and entrust with their property. Trust is one of the main pain points in this type of cross-border transaction and this is where our customer service and agent team come in. Ohmyhome will be their trusted guide that takes care of the entire process from marketing to viewing and closing. Simply pass us the keys and we’ll handle the rest. With Ohmyhome, your property is in good hands!”

The home-grown company has also opened up its free-to-use DIY platform, which is the other half of the hybrid service model, to users in Malaysia and offer them a convenient and fuss-free way to manage their housing transactions on their own. The mobile application serves both Singapore and Malaysia markets and allows Singapore users to connect directly with potential buyers, sellers, tenants and landlords across the border. Furthermore, they can carry out cross-border negotiations, deal-closing and more, all through the one-stop app.

