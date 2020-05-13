Where to buy bread online, from NYC’s best bagel shops to regular grocery stores

source Izzio Artisian Bakery

With many bakeries closed during the quarantine, you may be missing that yeasty crunch of fresh-baked bread.

We’re keeping a running list of places to order bread online from sliced loaves to fresh boules and even par-baked loaves you can finish in your own oven.

If you’re set on making your own bread, you can pick up an easy bread recipe with yeast here, or one without yeast here.

And if you’re looking to order other groceries or specialty food items, check out our running list of where to buy groceries online.

If you’ve been to the grocery store in the last few weeks, you’ve seen evidence of the latest unfortunate trend during nationwide lockdowns. People are baking bread in record numbers, resulting in flour flying off the shelves and yeast nowhere to be found.

There’s no reason to panic as wheat is still being produced to make flour for bread and other delicious carbs. But if you’re seeing that your local grocery store or bakery is closed or running low on loaves, you may want to shop online.

There are plenty of online bakeries and specialty food stores that are shipping fresh bread nationwide. From stores that are making specialty artisanal loaves and New York bagels to ones selling good old Wonder Bread, here’s a running list of where to order bread online. And if you want to pass off one of your delivery loaves as something you baked yourself for the ‘gram, we won’t judge.

Where to buy bread online:

Artisan bread

source Green Mart

Williams Sonoma: In addition to high-end kitchenware, Williams Sonoma also offers a large selection of specialty foods including several types of bread, pastries, bagels, and biscuits. Shipping is free on orders over $49.

Bread Basket: Curated weekly, each $49 order from Bread Basket contains a large assortment of bread, bagels, pastries, and sweet treats sourced from New York bakeries including Orwashers, BAKED, Amy’s Bread, Pain d’Avignon, New Yorker Bagel, and Leaven & Co. You can buy a one-off basket for yourself or an NYC hospital, or subscribe for weekly deliveries at a slight discount. Orders must be placed by Tuesday for delivery that Friday. Shipping is an additional $15 to $25 based on your location.

Bread Village: Bread Village ships German rye sourdough loaves and rolls from Germany to the United States. Loaves are par-baked and frozen, so you’ll finish baking the bread at home, ensuring fresh bread whenever you’re ready for it. Shipping is $9.99 or free on orders over $54.

Green Mart: Green Mart is an online grocery store, focusing on farm-fresh ingredients. It has a selection of fresh bread including Jewish rye, French baguettes, and cottage loaves. Shipping is a flat $9.90.

Izzio Artisan Bakery: If you’re looking for pre-sliced artisan bread for sandwiches and toast, Izzio Artisan Bakery is the place to order. It also sells frozen take-and-bake loaves, so you can have hot, fresh bread within 15 minutes. You’ll have to buy in bulk – most selections are available in packs of four, eight, or 12 – but it’s affordable and you can easily split an order with friends or neighbors. Best of all, shipping is free.

Boudin Bakery: Established in 1849, Boudin Bakery is home to the original San Francisco sourdough. It ships its signature loaves, baguettes, and rolls nationwide. Two-day shipping ranges from $17.95 to $20.95 based on how far the order has to be sent.

Atwater’s: This Baltimore-based bakery is shipping its bread and pastries nationwide, and you can throw in a house-made jam or hot sauce for good measure. Shipping is a flat $10.

Zingerman’s: The Ann Arbor, MI-based Zingerman’s Deli has an online shop where it sells its artisan bread, meats, cheeses, and other specialty foods. Bread ships with two-day shipping so ensure it arrives fresh, but as a result, shipping costs hover around $13 to $15.

Bagels

source Wolferman’s Bakery

Zabar’s: This New York institution has been slinging bagels and lox on Manhattan’s Upper West Side since 1934 and has developed a specially formulated toaster bagel that it ships nationwide. Order them in packs of six or 18. Shipping is $10.

New Yorker Bagels: New Yorker Bagels offers nearly two dozen flavors of bagels and ships them across the country. Order one dozen, three dozen, or choose from its sampler packs, and add spreads as well. Right now, New Yorker Bagels is offering reduced prices to those in the New York region. Shipping is free unless you select a Saturday delivery date, which is an additional $14.

Wolferman’s Bakery: Wolferman’s is owned and operated by Harry & David, so you couldn’t be in better hands when it comes to mail-order goods. This online bakery specializes in baked goods including bagels, English muffins, scones, and pastries. Shipping is calculated at checkout. Bagels ship with two-day shipping that won’t incur an upcharge, but other items may take longer to receive.

The Bagel Club: If a chewier, sweeter Montreal-style bagel is what you’re after, The Bagel Club ships them by the dozen. You can customize how many of each type of bagel you want, and you can set a recurring order if you like. Bagels ship with free two-day shipping.

Bantam Bagels: This Shark Tank alum makes bagel balls pre-filled with flavored cream cheese. They ship frozen and should be stored that way as well. They come in packs of three dozen and you can order a single flavor or a sampler with multiple flavors. Orders ship on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays, and shipping is calculated at checkout.

Specialty baked goods

source Eastern Standard Provisions

Goldbelly: Shipping all the food you love from iconic restaurants all over the country, Goldbelly lets you satisfy any craving. Order challah from Russ & Daughters in New York, biscuits from Callie’s in Charleston, or bagels from St-Viateur in Montreal. The possibilities are endless, but you’ll pay a premium for the luxury. Shipping costs are set by each restaurant – sometimes it’s free, but we’ve seen shipping costs as high as $35 depending on the item.

Panera Bread: Panera Bread is one of the many restaurant chains that has shifted to online grocery delivery during the pandemic. If you live within the delivery radius of a Panera, you’ll be able to order bread, bagels, and other Panera staples for same-day delivery. There is a $5 order minimum and a $3 delivery fee.

Eastern Standard Provisions: Eastern Standard Provisions specializes in gourmet soft pretzels. Choose from several different shapes and sizes, and they’ll arrive at your door two to three days after you place your order. Heat and eat them right away or pop them in the freezer. Shipping is a flat $9.99.

Grocery store brands

source Pea Pod

FreshDirect: If you live in the New York metro or Washington, DC area, you should be ordering your groceries from FreshDirect. It’s one of the best grocery delivery services we’ve tried in the area. Delivery slots are still hard to come by, but you can snag one if you check regularly. Fresh Direct’s delivery fee is $5.99.

Peapod: Peapod operates along the East Coast. Just place your order, and Peapod will assign a personal shopper to pick up and deliver your order from your local Stop & Shop. The delivery fee ranges from $6.95 to $9.95 depending on how much you spend.

Thrive Market: A monthly membership costs $9.94 and gets you access to tons of organic, fair-trade, and sustainably sourced groceries and produce, though much of the latter is in bulk. In terms of bread, it’s a much more reasonable loaf of take-and-bake bread that you can “bake” yourself.

Instacart: Instacart sends personal shoppers into your local grocery stores – or drugstores, Targets, etc. – so you can continue to shop where you usually do or patronize a new local business. Delivery is $7.99 or you can become an Express member for $99 a year or $9.99 a month to get free delivery on orders over $35.

Shipt: Like Instacart, Shipt sends a personal shopper to a local store to pick up and deliver your items. Unlike Instacart, Shipt is membership-based, so you’ll have to subscribe for $14 a month or $99 a year to use the service.

Boxed: Boxed sells bulk dry goods at discounted prices, but for fresh items like bread, it also offers an Express grocery delivery service where a shopper will pick up and deliver your items at a time you select. The delivery fee is $8.99 and you’re also subject to a fluctuating On-Demand fee.

Walmart Grocery: After you shop through Walmart’s grocery portal, a Walmart employee will put together and deliver your order for you. No third party service required. This helps keep Walmart’s grocery prices consistent with what you’ll find in stores. There is an additional delivery fee of $9.94.

AmazonFresh: AmazonFresh is free for Prime members, with no delivery fees or additional service charges. Prime members can also shop at their local Whole Foods where a personal shopper will pick up your groceries.

Mercato: Mercato partners with local grocery stores and specialty markets to facilitate delivery. I was even able to find some local bakeries in my neighborhood on Mercato. Many stores have an order minimum and delivery fees can be quite steep depending on the store.

Check out our other grocery-related stories