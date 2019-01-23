Target is selling fudge-covered Oreos that are a chocolate lover’s dream

caption The fudge-covered Oreos are sold in boxes of 12. source Target

Fudge-covered Oreo cookies are now on sale at retailers around the US.

Nutter Butter cookies have also been given the fudge treatment.

The new cookies are on sale at Target for $2.99.

Just in case you needed another reason to eat an entire sleeve of cookies in one sitting, fudge-covered Oreos now exist. Nabisco has just released Oreo and Nutter Butter cookies that are enveloped in a coat of creamy fudge.

Although limited edition and seasonal Oreos are nothing new, the new flavors are typically confined to the cookie rounds and creamy innards of the Oreo. This time, Nabisco has gone one step further and added an extra layer of fudgy goodness around the whole cookie. A box of 12 retails for $2.99.

Of course, the addition of a fudge shell means that these Oreos are even more of an indulgence than the standard kind. Each cookie packs 90 calories and contains about 8.5 grams of sugar. In comparison, a classic Oreo cookie contains about 50 calories and 4.5 grams of sugar.

A fudge-coated version of Nutter Butter cookies has also been released

caption The fudge-covered Nutter Butters are round, not their signature peanut shape. source Nabisco

Once the packaging is removed, you might have difficulty telling the two treats apart – the fudge rendition of the Nutter Butter cookies has ditched the snack’s traditional peanut shape in favor of a round cookie.

In the past, Oreo has released a limited edition white fudge version of this treat and it was sold at retailers like Walmart and Kroger.

So far, the fudge-covered Oreos are available at Target in stores and online

caption Oreos have been releasing a lot of unique flavors recently, including carrot cake. source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

It’s unclear if these fudgy treats are a permanent addition to shelves or a treat that’s only available for a limited time. Both fudge-covered Oreos and Nutter Butters are currently available in Target stores and on the retailer’s website. Happy snacking!

