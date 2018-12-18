15 stores that save you time and shipping fees with free in-store pickup

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

caption Orders from Nordstrom are usually available for pick up within two hours, though it can take longer during busier times like the holidays. source Nordstrom

With the holidays approaching and online retailers’ shipping windows rapidly closing, you might be starting to worry about all those last-minute gifts you still need to buy.

Luckily, for those situations where it looks like the standard shipping estimate is cutting it a little too close, there’s the “Buy Online, Pick Up in Store” option.

This handy service provided by some of your favorite department stores and retailers lets you browse and purchase your gifts online, then pick them up in the physical store as early as the same day.

Other than decreasing your stress over whether your gifts will ship in time, the “Buy Online, Pick Up in Store” option is also useful for:

When you don’t want to deal with other shoppers or long checkout lines

When you’d like to keep your gifts discrete

When you live close to a local store and it’s more convenient to just pick it up

While the basic premise of “Buy Online, Pick Up in Store” is similar across stores, they do differ in some ways that could affect the way you approach your holiday shopping strategy.

For each store below, we’ve broken down the different pick-up options, what to do after you place your order, what you need at the store, what to do if you’d like someone else to pick up the order, and how long your order will be held at the store.

Target

source Target Instagram

Pick-up options: Look for “Free order pickup” when adding an item to your cart on Target’s website. You can also shop from a list of Order Pickup eligible items by browsing any category and selecting “Free order pickup” from the availability drop down.

What to do after you place your order: Wait until you receive a pickup notification email before you go to the Guest Services counter at the store to pick up your item.

What you need at the store: A photo ID.

If you’d like someone else to pick up the order: You can add or change an alternate pickup person on the order details page by editing the “Delivery” section. This new person needs to bring their own photo ID.

How long your order will be held at the store: Two days. If your order isn’t picked up after this time period, your order will be canceled and you won’t be charged. You can extend your pickup window by one day by signing into your online account or visiting your order details page.

Nordstrom

source Nordstrom

Pick-up options: When you’re looking at a category or search results, go to “Shop your store” and enter your zip code to filter the results accordingly. Then select the store at checkout.

The order is usually available for pick up within two hours, though it can take longer during busier times like the holidays.

What to do after you place your order: Wait until you receive a pickup notification email (usually within four hours of order) before you go to the store to pick up your item, or, in some locations, have an employee bring your order directly to your car.

What you need at the store: A photo ID and the credit card used at checkout.

If you’d like someone else to pick up the order: Contact the store directly to update the pick up information about the new person.

How long your order will be held at the store: 14 days. If your order isn’t picked up after this time period, your order will be canceled and you’ll be refunded your payment.

Macy’s

source Macy’s Instagram

Pick-up options: Click the “Free pick up” tab in the search results page, then choose the pick up option at checkout. If you order by 12 p.m. local time, the items should be ready for pick up later that day.

What to do after you place your order: Wait until you receive a pickup notification email before you go to the designated location at the store to pick up your item.

What you need at the store: A photo ID and a copy of the notification email.

If you’d like someone else to pick up the order: Forward the notification email to them to take to the store along with their photo ID.

How long your order will be held at the store: Seven days. If your order isn’t picked up after this time period, your order will be canceled and you’ll be refunded your payment.

Walmart

source Walmart Instagram

Pick-up options: Look for the “Free pickup today” filter as you shop online. Most items are available immediately if they are in stock at a local store.

When you search by “Free pickup + discount,” you can even get a discount on select items if you choose to pick up in store. This discount will be automatically applied when you complete your order.

What to do after you place your order: Wait until you receive a pickup notification email before you go to the Pickup desk at the store to pick up your item.

What you need at the store: A copy of your Ready for Pickup email. Orders over $200 require a photo ID.

If you’d like someone else to pick up the order: You can designate a pickup person during checkout or edit it later in “Order details.” It may take up to four hours for the new pickup person to update. This new person needs to bring a copy of your Ready for Pickup email.

How long your order will be held at the store: Seven days. If your order isn’t picked up after this time period, your order will be canceled and you’ll be refunded your payment.

Best Buy

source Best Buy

Pick-up options: During checkout, choose Store Pickup and select your store. Best Buy will show you an estimated pickup date. Depending on the item, it can be ready for pick up as early as an hour.

What to do after you place your order: Wait until you receive a pickup notification email before you go to the Store Pickup counter at the store to pick up your item.

What you need at the store: A photo ID, the credit card used at checkout, and order number.

If you’d like someone else to pick up the order: You can designate an alternate pickup person during checkout. This new person needs to bring their ID and order number.

How long your order will be held at the store: Five days. If your order isn’t picked up after this time period, your order will be canceled and you’ll be refunded your payment. You can extend your pickup window by calling your local store or contacting customer service.

The Home Depot

Pick-up options: Choose the “Pick Up In-Store” option on the product page or in your cart. The filter is also the first one you’ll see as you browse search results on the website. Most items will be ready for in-store pick up within two hours of the time you place your order.

What to do after you place your order: Wait until you receive a pickup notification email before you go to the Customer Service desk at the store to pick up your item.

What you need at the store: A photo ID and the order number or copy of the notification email.

If you’d like someone else to pick up the order: You can designate an alternate pickup person during checkout. This new person needs to bring their ID, order number, and notification email.

How long your order will be held at the store: 30 days. Orders not claimed after that will be available based on the product type and store location.

Kohl’s

source Kohl’s Instagram

Pick-up options: On the product page, click the “Free store pickup” tab next to “Ship.” You can also choose this option in your shopping bag and during checkout.

Orders are typically ready within two hours after they are placed online. However, if you place an order after 7 p.m. local time, it may not be ready until the next day.

What to do after you place your order: Wait until you receive a pickup notification email before you go to Customer Service desk at the store to pick up your item.

What you need at the store: A photo ID and a copy of the notification email.

If you’d like someone else to pick up the order: Add an alternate pickup person to the Pickup Option section during checkout. This new person will need to bring a photo ID and a copy of the notification email.

How long your order will be held at the store: Seven days. If your order isn’t picked up after this time period, your order will be canceled and you’ll be refunded your payment. If you need more time, contact the store to request an extension.

Apple

source Justin Sullivan/Getty

Pick-up options: Each product page will display “Pickup: See availability in other stores” Click this link, enter the zip code or the city where you’d like to pick up the item, then select “Pick up” at checkout.

Some items, marked “Available Today,” will usually be ready for pickup within an hour.

You may also be able to select a window of time to come to an Apple Store to pick up your order. This check-in window will ensure that your order is available shortly after you arrive. All you have to do is check in with a specialist when you get to the store. If you’re unable to come in during this time window, you can still pick up your order, but wait times may vary.

What to do after you place your order: Wait until you receive a pickup notification email before you go to the store to pick up your item.

What you need at the store: A photo ID and order number.

If you’d like someone else to pick up the order: Select “Someone else will pick up these items” at checkout. This new person will need to bring a photo ID and the order number.

How long your order will be held at the store: 21 days. You will get reminder emails every week until the 21st day, at which point Apple will cancel your order and refund your purchase.

REI

source REI

Pick-up options: Select “Pick up in store” in step one of checkout. When you place your order, you will be given an estimated arrival date. Many bike brands can be shipped to select REI stores only. They cannot be shipped to your home or other addresses.

What to do after you place your order: Wait until you receive a pickup notification email before you go to the store to pick up your item.

What you need at the store: A photo ID and copy of the notification email.

If you’d like someone else to pick up the order: Forward the notification email to them to take to the store along with their photo ID. REI also suggests contacting the store directly to let them know someone else will be picking up your package.

How long your order will be held at the store: 14 days. If you need more time, contact the store to request an extension.

The Container Store

source The Container Store Instagram

Pick-up options: Enter your zip code at checkout or on any product page to view that product’s availability at your local store. Then select the Pickup option at checkout. You can choose a date and time that’s convenient for you to pick up your order.

What to do after you place your order: Wait to receive an order confirmation email with detailed directions for either picking up your order in the store or, in most locations, having an employee bring your order directly to your car.

What you need at the store: The order confirmation number.

If you’d like someone else to pick up the order: All they need to do is bring the order confirmation number to the store.

How long your order will be held at the store: 30 days. If your order isn’t picked up after this time period, your order will be canceled and you’ll be refunded your payment.

Right now, you can save 15% on in-store pickup orders with code “PICKUP”

JCPenney

source JCPenney

Pick-up options: Select “Check store availability” as you shop online, then select “Same day pickup” at checkout. You can also filter items by “Free same day pickup” in every category.

Orders are typically ready within four hours. For same day pickup, orders must be placed by 3 p.m. local time. Otherwise, they might not be available until the next day.

What to do after you place your order: Wait until you receive a pickup notification email before you go to the designated location at the store to pick up your item.

What you need at the store: A photo ID, the credit card used at checkout, and the order number.

If you’d like someone else to pick up the order: You can designate the alternate pickup person when ordering, and they will receive the notification email. The new person needs to bring a photo ID and the order number.

How long your order will be held at the store: 10 days. If your order isn’t picked up after this time period, your order will be canceled and you’ll be refunded your payment. If you need more time, contact the store to request an extension.

Bed Bath & Beyond

source Bed Bath & Beyond Facebook

Pick-up options: At Bed Bath & Beyond, you don’t purchase the item online. Instead, you select “Reserve now” on the product page. An authorization for $1 will appear on your card, but this will disappear in 24 to 48 hours. You only pay for your order once you’ve picked it up in store. Orders are typically ready within two hours.

What to do after you place your order: Wait until you receive a pickup notification email before you go to the designated location at the store to pick up your item.

What you need at the store: A copy of the notification email.

If you’d like someone else to pick up the order: Anyone can pick up your order as long as they have a copy of the notification email and a valid form of payment.

How long your order will be held at the store: Three days. If your order isn’t picked up after this time period, your order will be canceled. If you need more time, contact the store to request an extension.

Williams-Sonoma

source Williams-Sonoma Instagram

Pick-up options: Choose “Free in-store pick up” when placing your order online, then select your store. Orders are typically ready within two hours.

What to do after you place your order: Wait until you receive a pickup notification email before you go to the store to pick up your item.

What you need at the store: A photo ID and the order number.

If you’d like someone else to pick up the order: Call the store to let them know the name of the alternate pickup person. The new person will need to bring a photo ID and copy of the notification email.

How long your order will be held at the store: Five days. If your order isn’t picked up after this time period, your order will be canceled. If you need more time, contact the store to request an extension.

Bloomingdale’s

source Bloomingdale’s Instagram

Pick-up options: Choose “Pick up in store today” when placing your order online and check availability at stores near you. Orders are ready the same day when ordered by 3 p.m. in your local time zone.

What to do after you place your order: Wait until you receive a pickup notification email or text before you go to the store to pick up your item.

What you need at the store: A government-issued photo ID and the order confirmation number.

If you’d like someone else to pick up the order: Identify the alternate pickup person at checkout. They will need to bring a photo ID and copy of the notification email.

How long your order will be held at the store: Seven days. If your order isn’t picked up after this time period, your order will be canceled and you will be issued a refund.

L.L.Bean

source L.L. Bean Instagram

Pick-up options: Choose “In-store availability” when placing your order online and check availability at stores near you. If available, reserve the item with your name, email, and phone number.

What to do after you place your order: Wait until you receive a pickup notification email before you go to the store to pick up your item.

What you need at the store: A photo ID that matches the credit card used to make the purchase.

How long your order will be held at the store: Seven days. If your order isn’t picked up after this time period, you will be contacted about getting a credit.