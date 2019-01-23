You can buy custom slippers that look exactly like your pet

caption You can have slippers customized to look like your cat or dog. source Courtesy of Cuddle Clones

The company Cuddle Clones makes customized slipper versions of your pets.

The company also sells plushes, golf club headcovers, and other customizable pet-related merchandise.

The company partnered with GreaterGood.org and every purchase made provides three meals and a toy to a shelter pet.

If you’ve ever felt the urge to wear something that looks exactly like your pet, then you’re in luck, because one company is dedicated to making that happen for you. Cuddle Clones makes custom slippers that look just like your favorite pet.

The cozy slippers are made for you based on what your pet looks like, and from pictures on social media, it’s clear that they come out as the spitting image of the animal they’re copied after, down to unique little marks and everything.

To order a pair of the slippers, you have to upload a photo of your pet’s face and other photos of their fur color, along with their chest, tail, and backside. You then add other information on what they look like, like their eye color and the position of their ears, as well as any unique characteristics they may have that make them special. From there, the artists at Cuddle Clones get to work on your handmade slippers.

The slippers take about eight weeks to make and they’ll come out as an actual clone of your beloved pet

caption You can customize a pair of slippers with your cat’s signature markings. source Courtesy of Cuddle Clones

A pair of slippers will set you back $199 – but they may be an investment you’ll be happy with, especially for anyone who isn’t able to live with their pet all the time. For an additional $25, you can even have a zippered pouch added and it can be used to store ashes of a beloved pet who’s no longer with you.

On top of that, Cuddle Clones has partnered with GreaterGood.org and every purchase made provides three meals and a toy to a shelter pet.

If slippers aren’t your thing, you have other options as well

caption You can get a different slipper for each pup you own. source Courtesy of Cuddle Clones

Cuddle Clones also makes plush clones, purses, earrings, and even golf club headcovers, if you really want to have a constant reminder of them. And if you’re not 100% satisfied, the brand offers a full refund on all of their products.

