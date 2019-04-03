15 sneakers you can buy for less than retail on StockX

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

source @stockxsneakers/@wuzg00d on Instagram

StockX is an online marketplace for buying and selling sneakers – along with streetwear, watches, and designer handbags.

While the sneaker resale market is notorious for having high prices that are well above retail, it is possible to find great shoes for less than retail on StockX.

We rounded up our 15 favorite sneakers you can buy for less than retail on StockX right now.

One of the most basic rules of economics is that something is only worth what people are willing to pay for it – and when it comes to sneakers, plenty of people are willing to pay a lot. The sneaker resale marke has an abundance of shoes that sell for hundreds or thousands of dollars more than original retail prices, but being a consumer in the space isn’t reserved only for big spenders and those irresponsible enough to spend their last on a new pair.

StockX is an online marketplace for buying and selling that uses a stock market-like approaching to pricing. By leaving buyers to place bids and sellers to place asking prices, the prices reflect true market value – and in some cases, the prices are below retail.

Scattered among the ultra-rare and super-collectible shoes that fetch big bucks, there are many great shoes that the average consumer can afford. So to help you find a new pair of sneakers without spending too much money, we rounded up 15 of our favorite pairs for less than retail. With sneakers from Nike, Air Jordan, Adidas, and New Balance, there’s something for everyone.

While we’ve taken the time to pick shoes that have consistently sold for less than retail and have current asking prices for under retail, keep in mind that StockX is a live marketplace and prices are subject to change.

Read more: Meet StockX, the sneaker resale startup making sure you never get scammed when buying collectible shoes online

Nike Air Force 1 Low “Hong Kong”

source StockX

Originally released in 2001 as part of Nike’s AF1 “B” series, the “Hong Kong” Air Force 1 made its return to retailers in 2018. With a nearly identical shape and use of materials as the much rarer (and more expensive) original, this latest release is a real under-retail steal.

Adidas Sobakov

source StockX

Since its release in June 2018, the price for Adidas Sobakovs has dropped substantially. While the silhouette is all-new, it’s black upper, white stripes, and gum outsole are distinctly Adidas and reminiscent of soccer classics like the Samba.

Air Jordan 10 “Orlando”

source StockX

Originally released in 1995 as part of the City Pack, the “Orlando” 10 saw its first re-release in late 2018. You can almost guarantee that any pairs still floating around from ’95 are now unwearable, so this is your best shot at getting a pair to wear.

Nike Air Max 98

source StockX

With a strikingly similar red patent leather upper, some might call these the poor man’s Supreme x Air Max 98s. I just like to call them a great deal.

Adidas Ultra Boost 4.0 “Chinese New Year 2019”

source StockX

Every year, Adidas releases a collection of sneakers in celebration of Chinese New Year. For 2019, this “Year of the Pig” Ultra Boost got a black upper with red-accented cages.

Nike Air Max 180 “Ultramarine”

source StockX

With an exposed Air Max unit and solar red and dark purple accents, the Air Max 180 “Ultramarine” features all the of elements that make up a great early-90s Nike runner.

Adidas NMD_R1

source StockX

If you’re looking for comfort, you can’t go wrong with an Adidas NMD. This pair in particular features an off white upper and lush red pods on the rear of the midsole.

Nike LeBron 15 “Multicolor”

source StockX

Here, King James’ fifteenth signature sneaker gets a multicolor knit upper, black accents on the laces and midsole, and icy outsoles.

Adidas Yung-1

source StockX

As a reworked version of the 1998 Falcon Dorf sneaker, the Adidas Yung-1 blends the bulky look of late 90s sneakers with updated style- and color-blocking for modern times.

Kith x New Balance 990v4

source StockX

Designed by Kith founder Ronnie Fieg, this black sneaker is a simple yet premium take on the classic New Balance 990v4.

Nike Air VaporMax Flyknit 2

source StockX

As the second iteration of Nike’s most innovative running sneaker, the VaporMax Flyknit 2 is perfect for Air Max fans or anyone looking for a comfortable pair of all-white sneakers.

Parley x Adidas Ultra Boost

source StockX

Designed in collaboration with Parley for the Oceans, this Adidas Ultra Boost is made in part with recycled plastic recovered from the ocean. Most notably seen on the heel, the rear of the shoe features recycled plastic stitching in Parleys signature ocean blue colorway.

Parley x Adidas Alphabounce

source StockX

Alongside the Ultra Boost, Parley and Adidas released an Alphabounce training sneaker. It features a white recycled plastic upper, ocean blue accents, and a gum outsole.

Air Jordan 4 “Laser”

source StockX

In celebration of the Air Jordan 4’s 30th anniversary, the silhouette got a laser-etched upper. Take a close look and you’ll find many nods to the history of Michael Jordan.

Adidas I-5923 “Trace Purple”

source StockX

Previously known as the Adidas Iniki Runner, the I-5923 is a blend of modern technology and classic Adidas branding. This purple colorway is unique and undeniably sharp.