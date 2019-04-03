Buying a car? Launching next month, a new website by Singapore dealers is promising cars at ‘significant’ discounts

While a spokesman declined to provide exact figures, he said the discounts are expected to be “very significant”, as a dealer could pay up to tens of thousands of dollars a month to list a batch of cars online. The Straits Times

Those looking to buy a car, great news.

A new website by car dealer consortium 21 United Holdings is launching next month – and it will offer vehicles at significantly cheaper prices, the consortium announced in a statement on Tuesday (April 2).

The site, called UCARS, will offer thousands of new and second-hand cars from various dealers, including Alpine Group (Singapore’s sole dealer of Chevrolet and Opel cars), and parallel importers CarTimes Automobile and Think One Automobile.

It will also highlight attractive deals, such as second-hand cars with low mileage or better prices.

Currently, dealers pay to list their cars on sites like sgCarMart and Carros, which compete with them for business, The Straits Times quoted consortium chairman Eddie Loo as saying.

Spokesman Leslie Hong told Business Insider that having UCARS will help them save on listing costs, which can be passed on to customers as discounts.

While he declined to provide exact figures, Hong said these discounts are expected to be “very significant”, as a dealer could pay up to tens of thousands of dollars a month to list a batch of cars online.

So far, the consortium – which comprises 39 stakeholders hailing from dealerships, car workshop chains and automobile accessories retailers – is on track to raise S$5 million to run the site, which it will spend primarily on marketing and new hires.

All local dealers can list their cars on the site, not just those in the consortium. But dealers will be vetted to ensure only companies with a good reputation list cars on the platform, Hong said.

By late 2019, customers will also be able to sell their cars to the consortium’s network of dealers.

