10 tips for picking out the perfect engagement ring

caption Buying an engagement ring can feel overwhelming, but there are a few important things to keep in mind. source Flickr/John Jones

Although the thought of shopping for an engagement ring can feel as overwhelming as popping the question, finding the perfect ring doesn’t have to be an overly stressful event.

Before embarking on your quest to find the perfect ring, here are some engagement ring shopping tips to keep in mind.

Don’t worry if you’re not sure about which diamond and setting you’re looking for.

caption It might be easier to compare different choices in person. source Shutterstock

Having a set look in mind for the engagement ring isn’t nearly as important as you’d think.

In fact, Alicia Davis, Shane Co’s VP of merchandise, suggests keeping an open mind and trying a lot of options.

“Be open to trying a lot of options to find your forever ring. The number one thing to avoid is shopping with a set grade in mind for the diamond you’re looking for,” Davis told INSIDER. “Instead, compare side by side among a few options and then decide which you think is the most beautiful. You’ll know which one catches your eye the most.”

Remember, the size of the diamond isn’t everything.

caption There are other factors to keep in mind. source Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images

When it comes to buying engagement rings, Davis encourages shoppers to think about variables other than size.

“One of the most important things when shopping for engagement rings is to not be discouraged by the size of diamonds you see on celebrities and in social media – carat size is only one of the four factors in determining a diamond’s beauty,” Davis said. “Two diamonds can be graded the same, but they will never look the same.

You might want to consider stones that aren’t diamonds.

caption Ceylon sapphire is one of many beautiful stones to keep in mind. source Flickr/jacbt

Diamonds aren’t the only option when it comes to choosing an engagement ring.

“Natural color sapphires and gemstones in almost every shade in the rainbow are becoming increasingly popular in engagement rings,” said Davis. “They are a great way to personalize your engagement ring to be truly one-of-a-kind.”

Remember that the ring’s setting can be changed over time.

caption Solitaire settings are a common choice. source Flickr/ilovebutter

The pressure to choose the perfect band and setting might not be as intense as you think. According to Mike Marty, Blue Nile‘s director of diamond merchandising, rings can be improved and altered over time to get it exactly where you want it.

“Settings can be tricky if you are trying to surprise someone,” Marty told INSIDER. “I would go with a solitaire if they haven’t expressed interest in a certain style and let them change it later if they wish; or dress it up with an anniversary band or two.”

And, when in doubt, Marty suggests choosing a platinum setting. It’s a popular and cost-effective choice that’s also extremely durable.

Be sure to take your time.

caption Your partner could be wearing it for many years. source Flickr/cjmartin

Jack Solow – owner of Solow & Co. (the company responsible for Hailey Baldwin’s engagement ring from Justin Bieber) – suggests that you take your time when choosing a ring.

“A key tip when shopping for an engagement ring is not to rush,” he said. “There are a lot of variables at play and one should reflect on all very carefully.”

Consider what you think would look good on your partner.

caption Remember, if they say yes, the ring will be on their finger. source Shutterstock

Rings and hands come in a variety of shapes and sizes. So, what looks best on one person’s hand might not look the same on another’s.

“Try to find a shape of a diamond that flatters the finger, and a ring setting that complements that shape diamond as well,” Solow told INSIDER.

Learn the four C’s and keep them in mind when shopping.

caption When looking at diamonds, there are a few variables to consider. source Reuters/Reuters TV

Before setting foot in a store, Solow suggests that shoppers familiarize themselves with the four C’s.

“When shopping for an engagement ring, keep in mind the four Cs: carat, which is the weight; color; clarity, which is the purity of the diamond and equally as important but the hardest to ascertain; and lastly the cut, which refers to how beautifully the diamond is manufactured.”

When shopping, keep your partner’s lifestyle in mind.

caption If your partner works a lot with their hands, you may consider a sturdier setting. source Shutterstock

According to Jenny Livits, founder and CEO of Pink Lagoon, you should try to purchase a ring that is a great representation of who the other person is. And, it should be practical for their day-to-day life.

“You also have to think about your lifestyle. Are they active? Are they minimal? Do they work a lot with their hands?,” Livits told INSIDER. “The answer to these questions can help you decide on how you set your ring.”

Try viewing the engagement ring as an heirloom.

caption Consider choosing a piece of jewelry you and your partner would be proud to keep in your family. source Flickr/laurgasms

According to Livits, it can be useful to envision an engagement ring as more than just a ring.

“View an engagement ring as more than a promise, but also a fine jewelry piece that will be passed down for generations to come,” Livits told INSIDER. “You want the ring to essentially represent you and complement your personal and jewelry style.”

Establish a budget and consider using most of the budget on the diamond.

caption This is, of course, if you decide to purchase a diamond ring. source Shutterstock

When deciding to shop for a ring, you’ll want to set a budget, says Jeffrey Reizner, owner of From Italy with Love Jewelers.

He also advises focusing your budget on the diamond.

“The diamond is more important than the setting but people tend to think it’s the other way around,” Reizner told INSIDER. “The diamond will always be kept, however, people tend to modify the setting over time. Put your budget into the diamond, not the setting.”

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.