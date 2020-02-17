Buying masks and thermometers from overseas? You now have to declare shipments – here’s how to do it

The new rules apply to face masks, thermometers, particulate respirators and protective gear, but not another popular healthcare item: hand sanitisers. The Straits Times

Amid a global shortage of face masks, more Singaporeans are turning to overseas retailers to ship in masks for themselves and loved ones – but now, they will have to declare their purchases to the Government.

On Friday (Feb 14), the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) announced that anyone importing surgical face masks, thermometers, particulate respirators and protective gear have to inform authorities by filling in forms declaring the purpose of their imports.

The agency explained that in light of the “surge in demand” for these items, it was implementing tracking measures to “facilitate the import of (these) devices into Singapore during this period”.

The new rule – which do not apply to another popular healthcare item, hand sanitisers – covers both commercial sellers and individuals buying the items for personal use.

The form requires buyers’ names, contact numbers, addresses, proof of purchase, and – if any – doctors’ prescriptions and the names of family members using the items.

Buyers will then receive an acknowledgement, which must be sent to their freight forwarder to import the items. HSA said incomplete forms would be be rejected.

Last week, the Government also cracked down on sellers who were offering the masks at grossly inflated prices. The Ministry of Trade and Industry has since issued six show-cause letters to a number of retailers, including 3 Stars, Deen Express, and e-commerce sites Carousell, Lazada, Qoo10 and Shopee.

Of the six, Deen Express has apologised for its prices, but more complaints of scammers selling the masks on Carousell have since emerged on social media.

Earlier this month, SingPost also slapped declaration requirements on all mask shipments exported out of Singapore.

The measures followed online outrage that many Chinese nationals and several celebrities, including Singapore’s BY2 and China’s Hu Haiquan, were found to have purchased hundreds of boxes of masks from the republic and sent them to China.

