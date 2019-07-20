Celebrities and politicians are joining Buzz Aldrin in celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing

caption Buzz Aldrin source Mishella/Shutterstock

Apollo 11 pilot Buzz Aldrin celebrated the 50th anniversary of the moon landing on Saturday.

“Looking back, landing on the moon wasn’t just our job, it was a historic opportunity to prove to the world America’s can-do spirit,” Aldrin tweeted.

Other notable figures, from actors like Bryan Cranston to presidential candidates like Beto O’Rourke, commemorated the anniversary.

“Looking back, landing on the moon wasn’t just our job, it was a historic opportunity to prove to the world America’s can-do spirit,” Aldrin tweeted. “I’m proud to serve the country that gave me this historic opportunity. Today belongs to you. We must hold the memory of #Apollo11 close.”

Others, from actors to politicians, joined Aldrin in commemorating the day.

Former “Breaking Bad” star Bryan Cranston said it was “the most amazing thing ever” that it’s been 50 years since the moon landing. Cranston portrayed Aldrin in the 1998 miniseries, “From the Earth to the Moon.”

50 years ago today the man in this photo, Buzz Aldrin, walked on the moon…the MOON!!! It’s still the most amazing thing ever!. I was fortunate to play him in a mini series 20 years ago, so from faux Buzz to ⁦@TheRealBuzz⁩ – well done, sir, and God Speed. pic.twitter.com/II2Bvr3Cmc — Bryan Cranston (@BryanCranston) July 20, 2019

“Us” star Lupita Nyong’o shared some fan art for the occasion.

It's the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 moon landing. Some out-of-this-world fan art by Andrew Bastow to mark the occasion. #Apollo50th pic.twitter.com/CGjiS3JCpS — Lupita Nyong'o (@Lupita_Nyongo) July 20, 2019

Famous astrophysist Neil deGrasse Tyson, who hosts Fox’s “Cosmos,” spent Saturday morning supplying a history lesson on Twitter.

Moon Landing: July 20, 1969 No other act of human exploration ever laid a plaque saying: "We Came In Peace For All Mankind" pic.twitter.com/dD2wQf4HhE — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) July 20, 2019

In Jules Verne’s 1865 novel “From Earth to the Moon”, the subtitle is “in 97 hours and 20 minutes”. Close enough. It took Apollo 11 — 75 hours and 49 minutes. pic.twitter.com/eoEJuoDYBG — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) July 20, 2019

Astronomically, the “New Moon” is lit only on the far side, and is thus not visible from Earth. Thereafter, the "new" Moon you see in the sky is called "waxing crescent" pic.twitter.com/TcLtCBfZsB — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) July 20, 2019

President Trump shared a video celebrating the anniversary, while former President Barack Obama highlighted the future.

In America, we don’t fear the future, we embrace it. 50 years ago, that spirit took us to the moon. Today, it’s embodied by people like Tiffany Davis. She’s a young rocket scientist who is helping us explore the next frontier, wherever that might take us. https://t.co/a573n8hqtG — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 20, 2019

Vice President Mike Pence shared photos of his visit with Aldrin and Rick Armstrong, son of the first person to walk on the moon as part of the Apollo 11 mission, Neil Armstrong.

“That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.” #Apollo50th pic.twitter.com/tQWFGHQol3 — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) July 20, 2019

Stopped by the launch pad of the Apollo 11 with @TheRealBuzz and Rick Armstrong before heading to the Kennedy Space Center on this historic day for a celebration of the American heroes who stepped foot on the Moon 50 years ago! #Apollo50th pic.twitter.com/x5EJyTxAwv — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) July 20, 2019

Other politicians, such as 2020 Deomocratic presidential nominees Beto O’Rourke and Julián Castro, also chimed in.

Fifty years ago today, Neil Armstrong, @TheRealBuzz, @AstroMCollins and the #Apollo11 crew made history in landing on the moon and returning safely to Earth. We proved to the world that day that our nation can rise to any challenge. 1/ — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) July 20, 2019

Today, we celebrate one of America’s greatest milestones for humanity, landing on the moon. Thank you to the entire Apollo 11 crew for your fearlessness and dedication to this mission, which was not only a success for America but the entire global community. #Apollo50 pic.twitter.com/Xn4Oced5KM — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) July 20, 2019

50 years ago today, Ohio's own Neil Armstrong stepped foot on the moon with @TheRealBuzz and in the command module, @AstroMCollins. I remember watching this and being awed at what we as a people can achieve when we reach for the stars. What an incredible moment. #Apollo50th pic.twitter.com/On2bMRTtnr — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) July 20, 2019