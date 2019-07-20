Celebrities and politicians are joining Buzz Aldrin in celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing

Travis Clark, Business Insider US
Buzz Aldrin

Buzz Aldrin
Mishella/Shutterstock

  • Apollo 11 pilot Buzz Aldrin celebrated the 50th anniversary of the moon landing on Saturday.
  • “Looking back, landing on the moon wasn’t just our job, it was a historic opportunity to prove to the world America’s can-do spirit,” Aldrin tweeted.
  • Other notable figures, from actors like Bryan Cranston to presidential candidates like Beto O’Rourke, commemorated the anniversary.
Prominent individuals on Saturday celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing. Buzz Aldrin, a pilot on the Apollo 11 mission to the moon on July 20, 1969, reflected on the experience on Twitter, saying it was a ‘historic opportunity.”

“Looking back, landing on the moon wasn’t just our job, it was a historic opportunity to prove to the world America’s can-do spirit,” Aldrin tweeted. “I’m proud to serve the country that gave me this historic opportunity. Today belongs to you. We must hold the memory of #Apollo11 close.”

Others, from actors to politicians, joined Aldrin in commemorating the day.

Former “Breaking Bad” star Bryan Cranston said it was “the most amazing thing ever” that it’s been 50 years since the moon landing. Cranston portrayed Aldrin in the 1998 miniseries, “From the Earth to the Moon.”

“Us” star Lupita Nyong’o shared some fan art for the occasion.

Famous astrophysist Neil deGrasse Tyson, who hosts Fox’s “Cosmos,” spent Saturday morning supplying a history lesson on Twitter.

President Trump shared a video celebrating the anniversary, while former President Barack Obama highlighted the future.

Vice President Mike Pence shared photos of his visit with Aldrin and Rick Armstrong, son of the first person to walk on the moon as part of the Apollo 11 mission, Neil Armstrong.

Other politicians, such as 2020 Deomocratic presidential nominees Beto O’Rourke and Julián Castro, also chimed in.