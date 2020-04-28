BuzzFeed, and the digital media business, faces its moment of truth

Hello and welcome to this week’s Advertising & Media Insider newsletter, where we spotlight the week’s top ad and media stories. I’m Lucia Moses, deputy editor here.

Digital media faces a moment of truth

source AOP.Press/Corbis/Getty Images

This past week I did some reporting on BuzzFeed’s fate coming out of the pandemic. A lot of people are fascinated by BuzzFeed, for good reason – it was one of the first digital media companies to raise outsized amounts of funding, and from a legacy media company, in this case, NBCUniversal. It built a massive audience with quizzes and lists and by leveraging the dark arts of social media.

But BuzzFeed’s story is also the story of a lot of digital media companies like Group Nine and Vox Media that were straining for profitability before the pandemic. The question of whether their content is truly essential is even more urgent as people struggle to maintain their health, livelihood, and sanity under lockdown.

BuzzFeed’s CEO Jonah Peretti saw around the corner earlier this year when the coronavirus pandemic began to strike the US. He was an early mover in mandating that employees work remotely and cut pay, a common lever used to avoid demoralizing and disruptive layoffs.

But even the smartest entrepreneurs can’t foresee everything, and BuzzFeed may still pay for decisions Peretti made years earlier when the company leaned too much on Facebook and built a newsroom that’s won prestigious awards but hasn’t convinced readers it’s worth paying for.

Fast food is a tale of two cities

source Chipotle

Fast food might seem like a terrible business to be in now with people hunkering down at home, and, if my Twitter feed is any indication, all discovering their inner baker.

But some like Domino’s and Chipotle are thriving because they invested in home delivery and pickup early and shifted their marketing messages accordingly, my colleagues Patrick Coffee and Tanya Dua reported.

With the eating out habit unlikely to return soon, those moves are likely to pay dividends for months if not years to come.

What’s next for ad agencies

source Lars Niki/Getty Images

Agencies has been hammered by the pandemic as marketers slash spending.

Patrick talked to McCann’s Harris Diamond about issues on the minds of many CEOs. Excerpts:

Agencies will deprioritize office space and amenities and emphasize infrastructure and legal services.

Human resources is needed more than ever as the agency tries to minimize layoffs by re-training and moving employees

The ad industry will continue to participate in fewer awards shows and events and reevaluate its trade association memberships.

