BuzzFeed shuts down local news operations in UK and Australia to focus on ‘news that hits big’ in the US

BuzzFeed News announced on Wednesday that it would be closing its United Kingdom and Australian news operations in order to focus on “news that hits big” in the US.

“For economic and strategic reasons, we are going to focus on news that hits big in the United States during this difficult period,” the company said in a statement.

According to The Guardian, the company has furloughed its 10 news staff in the UK, as well as four in its Australian outpost.

BuzzFeed launched its local news operations in the UK and Australia in 2014.

“For economic and strategic reasons, we are going to focus on news that hits big in the United States during this difficult period,” the company said in a statement. “Therefore, we will notify staff in the UK and Australia that we are not planning to cover local news in those countries. We will be consulting with employees on our plans regarding furloughs and stand-downs in these regions.”

“We will be consulting with employees on our plans regarding furloughs and stand-downs in these regions,” it added.

According to The Guardian, the company has furloughed its 10 news staff in the UK, as well as four in its Australian outpost.

BuzzFeed launched its local news operations in the UK in 2013 and Australia in 2014.

According to Business Insider’s Lucia Moses, in addition to the UK and Australian furloughs, four newsroom employees in the US have also been laid off.

BuzzFeed added that it would still be “investing heavily” in its news arm and projected that it would invest $10 million more this year than the operation makes in profit.

Gina Rushton, formerly a Buzzfeed News Australia reporter, wrote in a lengthy note on Twitter that she was “so proud” of her time at the company.

“I don’t know what is next for us but I am so proud of what we have done,” she wrote in a portion of her note directed at her former colleagues.

Buzzfeed laid off 220 employees in January 2019, including some of its news staff. In a memo published by Digiday last year, BuzzFeed CEO Jonah Peretti said that the company was embarking on a major restructuring in order to reduce costs, which including scaling back resources for its international operations.

According to The Guardian, BuzzFeed UK will hold onto staff covering news with a “global audience.”