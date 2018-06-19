Bvlgari’s new Shanghai hotel includes a magnificently restored 102-year-old building that houses a whisky bar – take a look inside

The 102-year-old Chamber of Commerce has been fully restored and is part of the The Bvlgari Hotel Shanghai. The Bvlgari Hotel Shanghai

Bvlgari is set to open its sixth property in its hospitality collection in Shanghai on Wednesday (June 20).

The Italian luxury group currently also operates hotels in Milan, Bali, London, Beijing and Dubai.

The newest Shanghai property will comprise 82 rooms and suites occupying the top eight floors of a 48-storey tower:

Expect panoramic views of the city overlooking the Bund, Huangpu River and the skyscrapers of the Pudong financial district.

But the real star of the property is the historic Chamber of Commerce Shanghai building adjacent to the hotel tower.

Originally constructed in 1916, it has been completely restored by Italian architectural firm Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel, in collaboration with United Design Group Office for Urban Renewal:

The building is now home to a 500 sqm ballroom with high ceilings and plenty of natural light, a haute-cuisine Chinese restaurant and a whisky bar with a balcony that overlooks the private Italian gardens on site:

At the entrance foyer, an original Chinese floor mosaic was discovered and restored. The petal design has also been adopted as an emblem for The Bvlgari Hotel Shanghai:

The Neoclassical Renaissance architecture is also reflected in the equally grand century-old archway at the entrance which leads to The Bvlgari Hotel Shanghai:

Bvlgari is set to open three more properties in Paris, Moscow and Tokyo between 2020 and 2022.