One surprising byproduct of the coronavirus outbreak? Virus-themed Etsy crafts

caption Influencer Jada Hai Phong Ngyuen. source photo provided by Jada Hai Phong Nguyen

Etsy has eight pages of coronavirus-themed gear.

Among the products are shirts, art, plush toys and masks.

Owners of the shops said they wanted to have some fun and raise awareness about the disease.

Etsy, the online retailer that allows merchants to sell local crafts, has about eight pages of coronavirus-themed swag.

There are graphic tees, coronavirus rattles or plush toys, and plenty of Corona beer puns.

Coronavirus is sweeping China and has killed at least 1,370 and infected more 60,000. Ships have been quarantined, airlines have cancelled and redirected flights, and fear has prompted increased racism.

The virus is on the minds of many, and here are some products available for those who want a token from the times.

caption Coronavirus rattle. source provided by Tahani Baakdhah

Tahani Baakdhah, of Etsy shop PurpleLilac, said she got the idea to make a crocheted rattle in the form of coronavirus when the World Health Organization announced coronavirus is “a disease with international concerns.”

The rattle is selling at $25.

“I thought it might be a good idea to spread awareness through creativity by creating an attractive original crocheted model,” Baakdhah said in an email to Insider.

The shop owner said she things that people need to be careful about the validity of the information that is being shared, “especially since it’s quite easy to come across misinformation in our daily news feeds.”

Baakdhah has the virus model available, as well as the crochet pattern.

“I have also uploaded a YouTube video demonstrating how to assemble the virus parts together,” she said.

Katherine Hanna, of Pennsylvania, is also designing toys based on the coronavirus. She said that commercialized stuffed toys in the form of germs and viruses have become popular and she’s received a few as gifts.

caption A coronavirus plush toy. source provided by Katherine Hanna

Hanna began sewing and selling her own coronavirus plush toys for $13 at the advice of her son, who is in the US Navy.

Her son was stationed in Bahrain and monitoring the virus closely. He suggested Hanna, an Etsy merchant, make some themed-swag. If she was going to do it though, he suggested she start before the outbreak gets any worse in the US.

She thought the toys make for a fun gift, so she decided to go for it. While many people have put the toys in their online cart only 15 people have pulled the trigger and bought them, she said.

“Eventually it’s going to get really bad, and you wont be able to sell them anymore,” Hanna said her son told her.

“I knew these other commercial things are out there, I thought it might be fun,” she added. “It’s not like I’m an insurance company making a ton of money off of people suffering.”

Hanna said that she also tried to sell the toys on eBay, but they were flagged and removed for mentioning coronavirus. She said she doesn’t understand why she can’t sell toys, but there are many merchants selling facemasks on the site.

Etsy, too, has dozens of listings for face masks. Many of them have colorful designs on them.

Most of the coronavirus listings, though, are apparel.

The shirts, mugs and totes feature pictures of planet earth wearing a face mask, “I survived” language, and images of coronavirus.

Oliver Duval Laberge, of Etsy shop Impression2050Plus, wanted to play off the Corona beer-coronavirus pun with tee-shirts.

Earlier in the outbreak, searches for “Corona beer virus” were trending online.

caption Coronavirus shirt. source provided by Etsy shop Impression2050Plus

“So the joke came to me when I heard the word ”coronavirus” for the first time,” the shop owner said in a message. “I immediately thought of the Corona beer. But then, my brain linked the iconic Corona lime to the Lyme disease because it sounds exactly the same, of course!”

Laberge, of Montreal, made the design and then listed it in his shop for $21.97. He said he’s sold a few.

“I tested the joke with people around me and it was a success,” he said in a message. “I then made the design and listed it on Etsy!”