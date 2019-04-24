Bystanders teamed up to help a giant 10-foot-long snake cross the road in Brazil

caption Instead of navigating around the anaconda, some drivers decided to help the snake to safety. source Rondoniaovivo/Facebook

Drivers on a Brazilian highway came across a giant snake on their commutes Monday.

Instead of navigating around the anaconda, some drivers decided to help the snake cross safely.

Videos of the snake’s journey appeared on Facebook shortly after and have already garnered thousands of views.

Drivers on Brazilian interstate highway BR-364 were in for a major surprise during their commute on Monday.

Cars and trucks screeched to an abrupt halt when they came across a giant snake in the middle of the road near the northwestern city of Porto Velho, according to a report from Brazilian news outlet G1 Globo. And, rather than carefully navigating around the anaconda and continuing on their journey, videos on social media show that some drivers got out of their vehicles to help the snake to safety.

“We decided to stop the car and get out,” bystander Italo Nascimento Fernandes told The Dodo. “There are no signs for the cars to wait so she can cross. I have seen snakes run over on the highway before, and think such thing is a crime.”

“Many people quickly appeared and also helped,” Fernandes added.

Multiple videos posted to Facebook follow the snake as it embarks on the dangerous trip across the busy roadway. As the reptile slithered across multiple lanes, Fernandes and others teamed up to wave off oncoming traffic. The anaconda quickly climbed over the center guardrail and found its way to safety on the far side of the street.

According to G1 Globo, the snake was more than three meters (9.8 feet) long and weighed approximately 30 kilograms (66 pounds). Biologist Flavio Terassani, who was cited in G1 Globo’s report, estimated that the anaconda was 10 years old and likely in search of food or shelter when it ventured into the road.

While anacondas like the one in the videos above are not venemous, Terassani told G1 Globo that people should be cautious before filming or approaching the animals, which can attack when threatened.

The anaconda isn’t the only snake to make headlines recently. Earlier in April, an 18-foot-long python was filmed on the roof of a Detroit home after escaping from a neighbour’s house, and, in Florida, the Big Cypress National Preserve captured a 17-foot-long python weighing 140 pounds.

