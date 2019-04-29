The valedictorian at Mormon university BYU came out as gay in his graduation speech

Matt Easton, the political science valedictorian at Brigham Young University, came out as gay during a convocation speech at Salt Lake City’s Marriott Center on Friday.

He said he was “proud to be a gay son of God” as he spoke at the graduation ceremony.

He said he opened up about this sexuality because it was “important to share both for myself and the LGBTQ+ community at BYU.”

Easton later said on Twitter that he had previously came out as gay to close family members and friends.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

A valedictorian at Brigham Young University came out as gay during his convocation speech.

Matt Easton, the Mormon university’s political science valedictorian, opened up about his sexuality at graduation on Friday, saying later on Twitter that it was “important to share both for myself and the LGBTQ+ community at BYU.”

“I stand before my family, friends and graduating class today, to say that I am proud to be a gay son of God,” Easton said in his speech at Salt Lake City’s Marriott Center.

His speech was met with cheers and applause from the crowd.

“Four years ago it would have been impossible for me to imagine that I would come out to my entire college,” he said. “It is a phenomenal feeling and it is a victory for me in and of itself.”

Easton said on Twitter after giving the speech that he had already come out to family members and friends, but this was the first time he spoke about his sexuality publicly.

During my time at BYU, I have slowly come out to my closest family members and friends. However, this is the first time I have publicly declared it. I felt it was important to share both for myself and for the LGBTQ+ community at BYU. — Matty Easton (@easton_matty) April 27, 2019

I’m also especially grateful for the Poli Sci Dept @BYUPoliticalSci. I can’t even begin to name all the professors and faculty who have loved and supported me academically, mentally, and spiritually. I couldn’t have asked for a better experience. Thank you—you know who you are ❤️ — Matty Easton (@easton_matty) April 27, 2019

Easton was applauded for his speech online. Actress Kristin Chenoweth was among those who praised him.

I’m very proud of you. As a straight Christian woman, i stand beside you!! I say to you: YOU ARE LOVED!!!!! https://t.co/m5rl1zVnxR — Kristin Chenoweth (@KChenoweth) April 28, 2019

BYU was founded by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and has a strict honor code that has been criticized in the past for punishing students, particularly LGBTQ students.

The code says that “same-gender attraction is not an Honor Code issue” but says the university requires “a strict commitment to the law of chastity.”

Read more: An Alabama sheriff’s deputy is on leave after a social media post mocking the suicide of an LGBTQ teen

“Homosexual behavior is inappropriate and violates the Honor Code,” the university policy continues. “Homosexual behavior includes not only sexual relations between members of the same sex, but all forms of physical intimacy that give expression to homosexual feelings.”

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints repealed a policy earlier this month that deemed same-sex married couples “apostates” and barring their children from being baptized.