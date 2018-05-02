At least 2 people killed after US Air National Guard WC-130 military plane crashes in Georgia

caption A Lockheed C-130 Hercules transport aircraft. source REUTERS/Umit Bektas

A WC-130 military transport plane from the Air National Guard crashed near Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport in eastern Georgia at about 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

The plane belonged to the Air National Guard 156th Airlift Wing based in Puerto Rico, Air Force officials told Military.com reporter Oriana Pawlyk.

A representative from the guard’s public-affairs department confirmed the crash to the Savannah Morning News but did not provide additional details.

The Air Force identified the plane as a WC-130, a weather reconnaissance aircraft with a crew of five. There do not appear to have been survivors, according to Reuters, and the county deputy coroner told The Associated Press two people were killed.

The Air National Guard was not immediately available for comment.

The Chatham County Emergency Management Agency said in a tweet: “There has been a plane crash at the intersection of Hwy 21 at Crossgate Rd. Roads will be shut down. Please avoid the area.”

The Savannah Professional Firefighters Association tweeted an image of the wreckage, showing flames and a large plume of smoke, adding: “Military c130 down at 21 and Gulfstream Rd. Avoid the area. 21 shut down until further notice.”

A spokeswoman for the Port Wentworth Fire Department told HuffPost that black smoke could be seen pouring into the sky and that “everyone scrambled” to the scene when the call came in.

