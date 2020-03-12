Trump was caught saying ‘oh f—” into a ‘hot mic’ moments before he began his televised speech on the coronavirus

caption President Donald Trump on Wednesday delivered a press conference about the US’ coronavirus response. source Screenshot/C-SPAN

President Donald Trump’s mic was on before he delivered a speech on the US response to tackling the coronavirus outbreak, which has infected over 1,300 people and killed 38 others.

In a press conference at the Oval Office on Wednesday, Trump said he would ask Congress to provide payroll tax relief and waivers for small businesses. He also announced a 30-day ban on travel to and from Europe and said healthcare companies have agreed to waive all copayments for all coronavirus treatments. (The Department of Homeland Security later clarified that the ban only applied to foreign nationals and did not apply to the UK or Ireland).

C-SPAN caught Trump in the moments before delivering his speech.

“Oh f—” Trump said with a sigh while his microphone was on before delivering the speech. “Uh oh, I’ve got a pen mark.”

He then asked his staff for “any white stuff.”

The moment was posted online by several Twitter users:

Media will soon pivot to and focus on this hot mic from the CSPAN feed… pic.twitter.com/EciwbrWfAg — Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) March 12, 2020

C-SPAN also caught the moments after Trump delivered his speech as the cameras were still rolling.

“OK,” Trump says with a sigh as he begins to remove his mic off his lapel.

The cameras continue rolling for another 10 seconds before the stream finally cut out.

That moment C-SPAN didn’t realize they were broadcasting still…. pic.twitter.com/eoO2pgzCQt — Burt Macklin (@knoweyedentity) March 12, 2020

Trump’s comments come after the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, has spread to more than 100 countries around the globe and has infected over 121,000 people.