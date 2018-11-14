Some of basketball’s biggest names congratulate C. Vivian Stringer on becoming the 6th Division I coach to join the 1,000-win club

With the Rutgers Scarlet Knights’ 73-44 win over the Central Connecticut Blue Devils Tuesday, head coach C. Vivian Stringer became the sixth coach in Division I basketball – and the first African American coach – to earn 1,000 wins in her career.

The Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame coach received praise from some big names in the world of basketball after reaching the milestone Tuesday night.

This was not Stringer’s first time making history. The Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame coach was also the first head coach in NCAA women’s basketball history to lead teams from three different schools to the Final Four, including Rutgers in 2000 and 2007, the University of Iowa in 1993, and Cheyney State College in 1982. With a 1,000-420 career record, Stringer joins legendary coaches Pat Summit of Tennessee, Geno Auriemma of Connecticut, Tara VanDerveer of Stanford, Sylvia Hatchell of North Carolina, and Mike Krzyzewski of Duke in the elusive 1,000-win club.

“It doesn’t cement anything, but that it’s a lot of games,” Stringer said, per Brigitte Williams James of the New York Post. “It means people have trusted me to coach their teams, the young ladies have given me and my staff a chance. They believe in me. I thank God for that.”

.@RutgersWBB coach @CVivianStringer is on the verge of becoming the first African American college basketball coach to reach the 1,000 win mark. She reflects on what matters most in life. pic.twitter.com/2zOtqLusSQ — The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) November 13, 2018

Some of the biggest names in the world of basketball congratulated Stringer on the major accomplishment Tuesday night, including Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, and all of the other living members of the 1,000-win club:

Charles Barkley. Shaq. Geno Auriemma. The biggest names in basketball congratulated C. Vivian Stringer on her B1G night. #CVS1K pic.twitter.com/aSv85v92En — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 14, 2018

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant weighed in:

Some fellow Rutgers coaches expressed their admiration for their colleague:

Seen a lot of great events/milestones. Tonight was special watching @cvivianstringer win her 1000 basketball game. Still having a hard time wrapping my head around that #. Congrats coach!! — Coach Scott Goodale (@CoachGoodale) November 14, 2018

I know how hard it is to win ONE game & she just won her 1,000th! WOW!! It has been an honor to share the RAC court w/ one of the all-time great coaches in the history of the game! And guess what? She’s not done yet! Major congrats to @cvivianstringer!#CVS1K #HERstoryCreated pic.twitter.com/6kLaxzaUfH — Steve Pikiell (@CoachPikiell) November 14, 2018

USWNT star Carli Lloyd also got in on the action:

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy was at the Rutgers Athletic Center for the historic feat:

Tonight, Tammy and I were honored to be at the RAC to witness @cvivianstringer’s 1,000th win as a basketball coach. Her long history of success demonstrates a commitment not only to athletic excellence, but to enabling her student-athletes to succeed at the highest levels. https://t.co/k01kDzi9aW — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) November 14, 2018

And, last but not least, Hillary Clinton took to Twitter to send some praise Stringer’s way: