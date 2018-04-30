CAAS aims to take drone safety to new heights with proposed compulsory online training and pilot licensing

A compulsory online training course and pilot license ownership are part of the proposed enhancements to the existing unmanned aircraft regulatory framework. The Straits Times

Drone-flying enthusiasts may not be able to fly their gadgets whenever they wish in the near future as the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) plans to implement a stricter regulatory framework pertaining to unmanned aircraft (UA) usage.

In a statement on Sunday (Apr 29), CAAS announced it would be proposing five types of enhancements to the UA regulatory framework which was last reviewed in April 2015 to encourage drone and public safety.

“The rapid growth in UA activities benefits both the users and the economy but may pose risk to aviation and public safety, particularly in Singapore’s highly urbanised environment,” said CAAS.

It added the review is based on the organisation’s three-year experience with the implementation of the framework, international benchmarking and feedback from UA users in Singapore.

According to the proposal, CAAS intends to enhance UA guidelines with additional guidance to address the importance of understanding the characteristics of UA and in particular, the limitations published by unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) manufacturers.

The guidelines would aid users in ensuring their UA’s airworthiness as they modify or customise their drones.

Drone users will have to undergo a mandatory online training programme should their drones be heavier than 1.5kg but not exceeding 7kg, and used for recreational or research purposes.

CAAS’ proposal also introduces a UA pilot licensing framework to ensure that pilots have the necessary competence in flying, as well as a CAAS-approved UA training organisation framework to support pilot licensing.

UA pilot licenses (UAPL) would be divided into the categories of Aeroplane, Rotorcraft and Powered-lift, with ratings associated to each category depending on the whether the UA is heavier than 25kg.

Those who fly UA that are heavier than 7kg for recreation or research would be required to obtain a UAPL granted by CAAS, while those flying UA outside of those purposes will need a license regardless of their drone’s mass.

For those operating UA with a total mass exceeding 25kg, additional requirements would be demanded, corresponding with the more serious safety risks.

“These requirements may include partial or full type certification of the UA, certification of the UA operator and maintenance organisation,” CAAS said.

A public consultation on these proposed changes is being held from now till the end of May.