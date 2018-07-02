This stunning cabin in Finland is powered entirely by renewable energy

source Neste

A cabin prototype in Finland was built to promote a lifestyle with minimal carbon dioxide emissions.

The Nolla cabin, which is about the size of a small bedroom, uses solar panels for electricity and can be assembled without heavy machinery.

In September, the cabin will be available for booking through Airbnb.

A new cabin prototype in Finland is letting people book a beautiful getaway just outside the country’s capital.

Located on the island of Vallisaari, the Nolla cabin is a 20-minute boat ride away from the center of Helsinki. Neste, an oil refining company, oversaw the construction of the cabin, which is meant to promote minimal carbon dioxide emissions and a low impact on nature. (Neste’s own use of crude palm oil poses risks related to deforestation, but the company says it takes steps to lower its footprint on the environment.)

The cabin, which is roughly the size of a small bedroom, will remain on the island until the end of September. It can be assembled and moved without heavy machinery, and its energy supply is fully renewable, with solar panels generating electricity and renewable diesel fueling the stove.

WiFi and running water are not available in the cabin. Guests can access “ecological dry toilets” about 440 yards away, and fresh water is available for free at a port about 765 yards away. An Airbnb listing reminds guests to be mindful of the animals that live on Vallisaari island, including badgers, swans, and bats.

“With the Nolla cabin, we want to offer visitors the possibility to experience modern cabin life in the realm of nature, with minimal emissions,” Finnish designer Robin Falck, who made the cabin, said in a press release.

Nolla’s first visitors will arrive in August: Otso Sillanaukee, who has written a guide on sustainable living, will spend a weekend at the cabin with several Finnish social media influencers. In September, the cabin will be available for booking through Airbnb for a two-night stay. The listing says the cabin will cost $35 per night.

Sirpa Tuomi, Neste’s marketing director, said Finns are known for spending time at their summer homes, adding that Falck’s design could be adapted to any other cabin.