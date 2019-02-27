Cadbury is hiring people to taste chocolate like Dairy Milk and Oreo for $14 an hour

caption You could get paid to eat chocolate. source Mondelez International

Mondelez International, which owns brands such as Cadbury and Oreo, is looking for four people to join its chocolate-tasting team.

The successful applicants will be paid to test new chocolatey products before they hit supermarket shelves.

They’ll work for up to eight hours a week and earn £10.75 ($14.32) an hour.

What’s your dream job? Puppy trainer? Travel writer? Or perhaps you fantasise about spending your days being paid to eat chocolate?

Well, if the latter is the case, you now have the opportunity to make your dream a reality.

The makers of Cadbury are hiring four professional chocolate-tasters.

The successful applicants will be paid to test new products before they hit the shops in 150 countries round the world.

The job is being advertised by Mondelez International, which owns brands including Cadbury, Oreo, Milka, and Green & Blacks.

This means the chocoholics who are offered the positions will get to enjoy some of the world’s best-loved sweet treats and chocolatey drinks – and be paid for their time.

The role is only part-time, though: the successful applicants will be paid £10.75 ($14.32) an hour for up to eight hours’ work a week, as part of a 12-strong team based in Wokingham, Berkshire, UK.

Think you’ve got what it takes? Here’s what you need to know before you apply.

Key responsibilities of the chocolate-tasters:

Be able to taste chocolate and cocoa beverage products and give objective and honest feedback.

Work within a team of panellists to share opinions and collaborate to reach an agreement on taste.

Use a clearly defined vocabulary to describe products and aid in the discrimination between products.

Be consistent in the results given.

Know the ethical and legal compliance responsibilities of the position; raise questions and concerns when faced with an ethical or compliance issue; apply integrity in all aspects of professional conduct.

Qualifications:

Formal qualifications are not required as training is given, but certain qualities are essential including:

A passion for confectionary and taste buds for detection.

Honesty when it comes to giving an opinion.

An eagerness to try new, inventive products.

A communicative personality to build great relationships with your panel.

A firm grasp of the English language.

There’ll be various “choco-challenges” as part of the selection process which will test applicants’ abilities to detect subtle taste differences between chocolates.

It’s likely the competition will be fierce, too – last year a similar testing job at Mondelez International became one of the most viewed adverts on LinkedIn, with 6,000 people applying from as far afield as Australia and the US.

Applications close on March 8 2019, and you can throw your hat into the ring here.