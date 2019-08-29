Cadbury is being mocked for making a ‘Unity Bar’ with 4 different kinds of chocolate to celebrate diversity

caption Cadbury World. source Cadbury World

Earlier this month, Cadbury announced it was releasing a “Unity Bar” in India in partnership with Ogilvy, a marketing agency.

The candy bar is meant to celebrate diversity because it includes dark, “blended,” milk, and white chocolate in one slab.

It was released in honor of India’s Independence Day on August 15.

But many people are mocking the candy bar as an empty, capitalistic stunt on Twitter.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Kendall Jenner walked so Cadbury could fly.

Earlier this month, the internationally acclaimed chocolate brand announced that it was releasing a “Unity Bar” in India. The candy bar, which they came up with in partnership with Ogilvy India, a marketing agency, is meant to celebrate diversity by including dark, “blended,” milk, and white chocolate in one slab.

Here’s what the “Unity Bar” looks like.

caption The Unity Bar is only available in India. source Ogilvy

The bar was released in honor of India’s Independence Day on August 15. It costs $1.02, which is a pretty good price for four kinds of chocolate. That’s 73 rupees, in celebration of India’s 73rd Independence Day.

Read more: Cadbury created a ‘Unity Bar’ that combines 4 different types of chocolate into one bar

On Wednesday, AdAge wrote about the candy bar. The article, which discusses the mixed responses to the candy, subsequently circulated on Twitter. That only led to more mixed responses, mainly of people mocking Cadbury for attempting to solve racism with a candy bar.

People made the same joke again and again.

Damn, they solved racism https://t.co/3GSUSUwnHI — Randall Otis (@RandallOtisTV) August 29, 2019

Racism is finally over thanks to Chocolate https://t.co/lp1nbDkNlm — Pixelbuster (@Nitomatta) August 29, 2019

damn i can't believe cadbury solved racism https://t.co/IHpPbXXnFP — Queenie (@queer_queenie) August 29, 2019

can u believe cadbury just ended racism???????????? https://t.co/B0qwOX4hiA — ???? (@_jiall) August 29, 2019

Even Padma Lakshmi chimed in.

Others joked about the makeup of the bar.

Sorry but anyone who likes white chocolate is an enemy of progress *and* unity https://t.co/bBsqUMfuUD — inorganic african feminist (@ztsamudzi) August 29, 2019

What in the foundation Swatch is going on here https://t.co/wMY1kO0hlH — sweet_geez.mp3 (@beanieboyyy) August 29, 2019

Pretty much everyone thinks it missed the mark.

People just don’t think the candy bar, which isn’t meant to be a statement on racism in America, has solved racism in America – or anywhere.

all the different colour bars are segregated with the white bars on top of the others this isn’t a unity bar it’s an apartheid bar ???? https://t.co/7vmHkNmWpU — zak (@zakareeee) August 29, 2019

Why are all the colors separated https://t.co/sfuoaKBLjt — Boku @ サモア (@BokuNoBeefDip) August 29, 2019

this isn’t going to end racism https://t.co/pzIWs27ypo — ???????????????? (@jesuisjoyy) August 29, 2019

ah yes, solving racism by *checks notes* making a woke candy bar corporate activism is truly fascinating sometimes https://t.co/iDNJL6BaBn — shpee (@MrSirShpee) August 29, 2019

Of course, this isn’t the first time a corporate stunt capitalizing on diversity, social unrest, or politics to not quite land with audiences.

In 2017, Kendall Jenner famously starred in a Pepsi ad where she ended a protest, and perhaps even police brutality, by giving a police officer a can of soda. The ad was pulled a day later, and Jenner later disavowed it.

Insider reached out to Cadbury and Ogilvy for comment.