Cadillac is expanding its Super Cruise self-driving offering with the all-new CT5 sedan

Cadillac rolled out an all-new sedan in the CT5, amid a sea of SUVs and pickups at the 2019 New York auto show.

The CT5 gets Cadillac’s Super Cruise hands-free self-driving technology, previously available only on the flagship CT6 sedan.

The CT5 continues a design evolution for Caddy, away from the bold shapes of the past toward something more conventionally luxurious.

Cadillac bucked an industry trend and revealed an all-new sedan at the 2019 New York auto show.

The luxury four-door, available in Luxury and Sport trims, appeared amid a sea of SUVs and an entire floor devoted to pickup trucks at Big Apple’s annual car show. (For the record, Cadillac has also been debuting SUVs at an impressive pace.)

The CT5 slots in below Cadillac’s flagship CT6, which has been around since 2015. Until now, the CT6 has been the only Caddy to offer the brand’s fully hands-free highway self-driving system, Super Cruise. But that technology will now be available on CT5.

Design-wise, CT5 continues a theme for Cadillac of removing some of the more aggressive, angular cues that defined the marque for its “Art and Science” period. Smoothing lines and a fastback roofline give the CT5 broader appeal in the overall luxury market.

“Cadillac is dedicated to building the world’s most exhilarating luxury sedans,” Cadillac chief Steve Carlisle said in a statement.

“Every element of the CT5 is focused on delivering an unrivaled experience, from the 10-speed transmission to Cadillac’s Super Cruise technology. The expansion of Super Cruise to CT5 reinforces our commitment to bringing the most innovative technologies to our customers.”

Two engines are on offer: a 2.0-liter, twin-scroll turbo for the four cylinder, under the hood of Luxury trim; and a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 on Premium Luxury and Sport. The latter cranks out 335 horsepower with 400 whopping pound-feet of torque. Both motors are mated to 10-speed automatic transmissions.

Inside, General Motors excellent infotainment system gets a rotary controller, moving away from a completely touchscreen-oriented setup. A special Platinum Package adds assorted luxury appointments, including special upholstery options, heated and cooled seats, and carbon-fiber trim.

The 2020 Cadillac CT5 will go on sale later this year. The vehicle replaces the ATS and CTS in Cadillac’s lineup and will likely be priced north of $40,000.