This $500,000, bulletproof Cadillac Escalade looks like a private jet on the inside — take a closer look at the ‘Sky Captain’

caption Viceroy Ext. source Lexani Motorcars

Meet the Sky Captain, a lavish Cadillac Escalade that has an interior befitting of a private jet.

It has massaging leather seats, gold-plated tray tables, and a 48-inch TV that can be electronically raised and lowered.

Lexani Motorcars sells a bunch of opulent, Escalade-based SUVs that start at roughly $350,000.

Buyers who opt for upgrades like bulletproofing may pay up to $500,000 for their Lexani-customized Caddy.

The $75,000-plus Cadillac Escalade is already a sign of wealth. But the folks at Lexani Motorcars evidently felt it could get even more luxurious and expensive, so they went ahead and created a whole line of decked-out Escalades that cost upward of $350,000.

One of Lexani’s creations, the Sky Captain, looks just like a private jet on the inside and features gold-trimmed tray tables, massaging seats, and a 48-inch LED TV. Pretty much the only things it’s missing are the snack cart and maybe a bathroom.

Not to mention, Lexani sells a few other Escalade-based luxury SUVs with expensive-sounding names like “Viceroy” and “Concept One.” Some of them are even extended by 30 inches to create a roomier interior for passengers and their guests. Plus, people who can afford a $350,000 vehicle tend to be pretty important, so Lexani offers bulletproofing to those willing to shell out a bit extra.

Take a closer look at the Sky Captain and Lexani’s other over-the-top Cadillacs below:

Lexani Motorcars — a company known for building some of the most opulent SUVs money can buy — is selling a customized Cadillac Escalade called the Sky Captain.

caption Lexani Sky Captain. source Lexani Motorcars

The super-luxurious Sky Captain, as its name might suggest, looks just like a private jet on the inside.

caption Lexani Sky Captain. source Lexani Motorcars.

It has airline-style tables — trimmed in 24-karat gold, of course.

caption Lexani Sky Captain. source Lexani Motorcars

The walls are lined in suede, and the windows have curtains for privacy.

caption Lexani Sky Captain. source Lexani Motorcars

The cabin features two plush seats that have both heating and massage functions.

caption Lexani Sky Captain. source Lexani Motorcars

Those 18-way power-adjustable seats are “wrapped in the finest Italian leathers,” according to Lexani.

caption Lexani Sky Captain. source Lexani Motorcars

To keep busy during long drives, there’s an entertainment system with surround-sound audio and a 48-inch LED TV.

caption Lexani Sky Captain. source Lexani Motorcars

The TV raises and lowers at the push of a button, serving as a privacy partition between the cabin and the driver’s area.

caption Lexani Sky Captain. source Lexani Motorcars

But the Sky Captain is just one of several tricked-out Escalades that Lexani sells. The Concept One, for example, comes with a skylight feature on its ceiling.

caption Concept One. source Lexani Motorcars.

It has dual seven-inch screens for monitoring what’s going on outside of the car.

caption Concept One. source Lexani Motorcars.

It also comes with amenities like a 40-inch LED TV and an iPad Air.

caption Concept One. source Lexani Motorcars

As in other Lexani models, passengers can control the entire entertainment system using a touchscreen on the center armrest.

caption Concept One. source Lexani Motorcars

The Concept One also comes in an extended version that’s been lengthened by 30 inches.

caption Concept One. source Lexani Motorcars

It has a blacked-out interior complete with Italian-leather seats …

caption Concept One. source Lexani Motorcars.

… and airline-style writing tables.

caption Concept One. source Lexani Motorcars

The extended Concept One also comes with a “luxury private bar station,” Lexani says.

caption Concept One. source Lexani Motorcars

Another model, the stretched-out Viceroy Ext, steps it up a notch with its “radiant starlight ceiling.”

caption Viceroy Ext. source Lexani Motorcars

Lengthening the cabin by 30 inches allowed Lexani to add power footrests so passengers can really kick back.

caption Viceroy Ext. source Lexani Motorcars

Plus, thanks to the extra space, the “overstuffed” guest seats can be stationary instead of folding, like they are in non-extended Lexani models.

caption Viceroy Ext. source Lexani Motorcars

Not to mention, the Viceroy’s cabin comes with integrated iPad Pros, a Mac Mini, and video-conferencing capabilities.

caption Viceroy Ext. source Lexani Motorcars

There’s also an elegant glass cabinet meant for showcasing your finest bottles.

caption Viceroy Ext. source Lexani Motorcars

And for a bit of extra money, Lexani will throw in champagne flutes and crystal old-fashioned glasses as part of its VIP amenity package.

caption Viceroy Ext. source Lexani Motorcars

And the most security-conscious VIPs can also spring for armoring on their Lexani build.

caption Lexani armoring. source Lexani Motorcars

Lexani offers armoring packages up to the B7 level, which is rated to prevent against armor-piercing bullets.

caption Lexani armoring. source Lexani Motorcars

Lexani’s ultra-luxurious SUVs start at roughly $350,000, but upgrades and armoring can bump the price all the way up to $500,000, a Lexani spokesperson told Business Insider.