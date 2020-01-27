AB5 GUIDE: California’s new contractor bill is shaking up the gig economy. Here’s everything businesses and freelancers need to know about navigating the law.

caption Uber and Lyft drivers protest in support of California Assembly Bill 5. source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

California Assembly Bill 5 (AB5) requires company workers to be considered as employees.

AB5, which went into effect on January 1, 2020, impacts how companies like Uber and Doordash manage workers who are currently recognized as contractors.

The hirer must use an ABC test to prove that workers are independent contractors.

California Assembly Bill 5 affects how companies recognize people who work for them. Better known as AB5, the bill tightens the definition of “independent contractor” and requires employers to conduct ABC tests to determine whether or not their workers should be classified as full-time employees.

The bill minimizes the amount of work which can be conducted by freelancers and contractors without being considered full-timers. The intention is to prevent employers from taking tax shortcuts and to provide workers who should be classified as employees with healthcare, workers’ compensation, paid time off, and other rights.

This forces companies like Uber, Lyft, or other contractor-reliant businesses that operate in California to change their employment systems. But there are some exemptions: Below are some references to help you ensure that you and your business are in compliance with AB5.

