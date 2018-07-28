Trump declares a state of emergency in California as wildfires ravage the state

- President Donald Trump declared a state of emergency on Saturday as the Carr Fire ravaged the city of Redding in Northern California.
- The fire has destroyed over 500 structures, and 5,000 more are threatened. Around 37,000 people remain under evacuation orders.
President Donald Trump on Saturday declared a state of emergency in the state of California as a series of deadly wildfires ravaged the state.
The declaration authorizes the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate disaster recovery efforts and work with local officials.
The Carr Fire reached the city of Redding on Thursday night. By Saturday morning, the fire grew to 80,906 acres and is only around 5% contained, according to officials.
The fire has destroyed 500 structures, and officials say 5,000 more are threatened. Around 37,000 people remain under evacuation orders.
So far, the Carr Fire has killed one bulldozer operator who was contracted to help snuff the blaze and has caused burn injuries to both civilians and firefighters. Another firefighter died on Friday morning, bringing the total death toll to two.
The fire first broke out on Monday near Shasta, California.
Wildfires are also tearing through the area surrounding Yosemite National Park. The Ferguson Fire has ravaged the area for weeks as firefighters work to control the blaze
Follow Business Insider’s coverage of the Carr Fire here.