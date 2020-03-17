California asks all dine-in restaurants, gyms, and movie theatres to close to curb the coronavirus spread

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a new directive to gyms, health clubs, and restaurants to close down “for the moment” as the state battles the coronavirus spread.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a new directive to gyms, health clubs, movie theaters, and restaurants to close down “for the moment,” as the state battles the coronavirus spread.

As of Monday evening, the US has reported over 4,700 cases of coronavirus, which causes a disease called COVID-19. 91 people have died from the disease in the US, including 11 in California.

Newsom said in a video statement state government would “strengthen our focus on restaurants,” and would be asking restaurants to temporarily shut their doors or provide takeout options “if they wish.”

Newsom’s announcement comes as several California cities, including San Francisco and Los Angeles, have put in place strict measures to prevent large social gatherings as part of social distancing to slow the spread of airborne infections. The term refers to broad measures meant to keep people away from one another, including canceling sporting events, closing schools, having employees work from home, and maintaining distance from sick people.

San Francisco banned gatherings of 100 or more people and also ordered the people to “shelter in place” until April 7.

Several other US cities and states, including New York City, ordered the shutdown of bars, canceled holiday festivities, and directed restaurants to serve food for takeout or delivery only.

Newsom also said that the state encourages local bans on gatherings of any size, saying that the limitation “just makes sense to me at this point.”

“The point of gatherings is lost on all of us from a public safety and health perspective,” Newsom said. “So directing that no gatherings [take place] is considered advanced int his state … We believe it is rational at this moment.”

California is the US’ most populated state, with around 39 million residents.

The new measures follow an executive order issued by Newsom that authorizes local governments to halt evictions for renters and homeowners, slows foreclosures, and protects people impacted by coronavirus against utility shutoffs.

“People shouldn’t lose or be forced out of their home because of the spread of COVID-19,” Newsom said. “Over the next few weeks, everyone will have to make sacrifices, but a place to live shouldn’t be one of them. I strongly encourage cities and counties take up this authority to protect Californians.”

The order does not relieve a tenant from the obligation to pay rent and will be in effect through May 31, 2020.