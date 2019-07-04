A 6.4 magnitude earthquake just shook Southern California

caption A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck Southern California in the largest quake to hit the area since 1994. source USGS

An earthquake struck Southern California late on Thursday morning.

It had a preliminary magnitude of 6.4, according to the US Geological Survey.

It’s unclear whether there were injuries or damage.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The quake centered near the California town of Ridgecrest, roughly 150 miles northeast of Los Angeles. Ridgecrest has a population of roughly 29,000 people.

The earthquake was felt across Southern California, all the way from the Death Valley National Park to the Pacific Coast, the Associated Press reported.

It’s the largest quake to strike Southern California since 1994, when the 6.6 magnitude Northridge earthquake killed dozens after striking in a densely populated area, according to The Los Angeles Times.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.