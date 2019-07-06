Videos capture the terrifying moment sports games and live newscasts abruptly stop during the 7.1 magnitude earthquake in California

Videos shared on social media captured the powerful, preliminary 7.1 magnitude earthquake, which shook areas in Southern California, Nevada, and Mexico on Friday evening.

A live newscast on KCAL-TV was also abruptly put on hold after the earthquake hit the newsroom:

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium was in the bottom of the fourth inning when the earthquake hit:

Roughly 270 miles away, an NBA Summer League game between the Orlando Magic and San Antonio Spurs at the Cox Pavilion in Nevada was canceled for precautionary measures:

.@OrlandoMagic and Spurs play through the effects of the 7.1 magnitude earthquake that just struck central California. The other Summer League game in Las Vegas is suspended. pic.twitter.com/aLWbOkORfd — Justin Warmoth (@JustinWarmoth) July 6, 2019

A live newscast on KCAL-TV was also abruptly put on hold after the earthquake:

The Los Angeles Fire Department conducted an aerial and ground “systematic survey” of the city and reported that “no major infrastructure damage was noted” after the earthquake at around 8:19 p.m. local time.

“There has been no loss of life or serious injury that we can directly attribute to the widely felt … earthquake,” the LAFD said in a statement.

The earthquake occurred one day after the 6.4 magnitude earthquake on the Fourth of July. Both quakes originated around 11 miles northeast of Ridgecrest, California. The latest earthquake is the largest temblor in over 20 years.